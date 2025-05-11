403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Peace
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV expressed his support for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, highlighting his hopes for a "lasting agreement" between the two South Asian nations.
This statement was made during his inaugural Sunday prayer from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square, as reported by the media.
The pope, in his message, emphasized his optimism for a peaceful resolution, stating, "I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached."
Reflecting on the catastrophic impact of World War II, the newly appointed pontiff urged global leaders to prevent the occurrence of another such conflict, declaring: "Never again war!"
Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pope Leo XIV shared his deep empathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, saying: "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people."
He called for "every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible" and expressed a desire for the release of all prisoners and for children to be reunited with their families.
On the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the blockade on aid that has lasted more than two months, the pope expressed his sorrow, saying: “I am deeply pained by what is happening.”
He then urged, "Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released."
Pope Leo XIV’s first Sunday prayer saw a large gathering of faithful, and he took a moment to honor Mother's Day, sending heartfelt congratulations to mothers around the world.
The pontiff, who succeeded the late Pope Francis, was elected last Thursday as the new pope.
Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American, was chosen for the role and assumed the name Leo XIV, making history as the first American-born pope in the Catholic Church’s long history.
This statement was made during his inaugural Sunday prayer from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square, as reported by the media.
The pope, in his message, emphasized his optimism for a peaceful resolution, stating, "I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached."
Reflecting on the catastrophic impact of World War II, the newly appointed pontiff urged global leaders to prevent the occurrence of another such conflict, declaring: "Never again war!"
Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pope Leo XIV shared his deep empathy for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, saying: "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people."
He called for "every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible" and expressed a desire for the release of all prisoners and for children to be reunited with their families.
On the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly the blockade on aid that has lasted more than two months, the pope expressed his sorrow, saying: “I am deeply pained by what is happening.”
He then urged, "Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released."
Pope Leo XIV’s first Sunday prayer saw a large gathering of faithful, and he took a moment to honor Mother's Day, sending heartfelt congratulations to mothers around the world.
The pontiff, who succeeded the late Pope Francis, was elected last Thursday as the new pope.
Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American, was chosen for the role and assumed the name Leo XIV, making history as the first American-born pope in the Catholic Church’s long history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment