403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US plans to double LNG export capacity amid rising global demand
(MENAFN) The United States plans to double its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity in the coming years in response to rising global demand, according to the head of the United States Energy Association (USEA).
“The US is really leading the world now in both production and is significantly exporting both LNG and oil,” Mark Menezes told reports on the sidelines of the State of the Energy Industry Forum in Washington. He added: “We’re now exporting up to more than 3 million barrels per day,” noting that US exports help stabilize global energy markets by maintaining supply and moderating prices.
Menezes highlighted that February will mark the 10th anniversary of the country’s first LNG export. “In fact, the demand has been so great globally that we’re going to double our capacity to export in the coming years,” he said, adding that allies around the world, including Türkiye, will benefit from a plentiful supply of affordable natural gas for years to come, according to reports.
Regarding US-Türkiye energy cooperation, Menezes said collaboration extends beyond LNG to nuclear energy and other sectors. “It’s important that the US and Türkiye remain really strong allies for global security purposes,” he stated. He emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two countries and the US role in ensuring that “Türkiye has an abundance of energy.”
“The US is really leading the world now in both production and is significantly exporting both LNG and oil,” Mark Menezes told reports on the sidelines of the State of the Energy Industry Forum in Washington. He added: “We’re now exporting up to more than 3 million barrels per day,” noting that US exports help stabilize global energy markets by maintaining supply and moderating prices.
Menezes highlighted that February will mark the 10th anniversary of the country’s first LNG export. “In fact, the demand has been so great globally that we’re going to double our capacity to export in the coming years,” he said, adding that allies around the world, including Türkiye, will benefit from a plentiful supply of affordable natural gas for years to come, according to reports.
Regarding US-Türkiye energy cooperation, Menezes said collaboration extends beyond LNG to nuclear energy and other sectors. “It’s important that the US and Türkiye remain really strong allies for global security purposes,” he stated. He emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two countries and the US role in ensuring that “Türkiye has an abundance of energy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment