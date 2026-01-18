Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies With Above-Normal Afternoon Heat

Bengaluru experiences sunny skies today with above-normal afternoon heat. Temperatures are expected to reach 30°C with clear skies, mild winds, and moderate humidity. Early morning mist may appear in some areas, continuing into the next 48 hours.

Bengaluru city almost touched the 30°C mark this afternoon, with largely sunny conditions prevailing. The warmer daytime temperatures, combined with relatively warm nights, indicate a sustained heat trend rather than a brief spike, a pattern being observed across several parts of the State.

At present, Bengaluru is witnessing clear skies with a temperature of around 23°C.

Humidity levels stand at 56%, while winds are blowing at approximately 20.9 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 46 and 166, placing it in the moderate category, which is generally acceptable but may cause mild discomfort for sensitive groups.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours, the city is expected to see mainly clear skies, gradually turning partly cloudy by the afternoon or evening.

Mist is likely during early morning hours in some areas.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to hover around 30°C and 18°C respectively, suggesting that the warmer-than-usual conditions will persist in the short term.

It has been noticeably warm across Karnataka, with both daytime and night-time temperatures remaining above normal levels.

As indicated earlier today, the State is experiencing a spell of unseasonably warm weather, contributing to mild discomfort, especially during afternoons and late evenings.