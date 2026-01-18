403
Zelenskyy pushes for rapid energy support from international partners
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday directed authorities to accelerate electricity imports and provide additional equipment from Kyiv’s international partners as the country confronts a state of emergency in its energy sector.
Following a special energy coordination call, Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media: he received updates on efforts to address the aftermath of Russian strikes and the implementation of measures to “boost the resilience” of Ukrainian cities and communities, according to reports.
The order comes after Ukraine declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to severe weather and Russian attacks, notably on January 9, which left much of the capital, Kyiv, without power. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that nearly 6,000 apartment buildings—around half of the city—lost heating and urged residents to temporarily leave the city. As of Saturday, about 50 buildings remained without access, according to Klitschko.
Zelenskyy noted: “The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, and Zaporizhzhia and the region,” highlighting additional challenges in the Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin following attacks Friday evening.
He also instructed authorities to conduct a separate review of Kyiv buildings still lacking heating, citing “discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports even concerning the number of such buildings.”
Zelenskyy added: “We need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay.”
