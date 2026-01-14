WHX In Dubai (Formerly Arab Health) To Bring Together Key UAE Government Entities During The Groundbreaking 2026 Edition

government attendance, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Health Authority, underscoring Dubai's position as a central hub for healthcare leadership and innovation



Record international attendance and 15% year-on-year exhibition space growth will ensure WHX in Dubai is the largest edition in the event's history World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 9-12 February 2026, welcoming more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 2026: World Health Expo (WHX), formerly Arab Health, will bring together the UAE's health authorities and leading healthcare sector bodies when the exhibition debuts at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) from 9-12 February 2026.

Government entities who have confirmed their participation include the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP), Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Health Authority, as well as Dubai Health, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Emirates Health Services, Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine, and Emirates Drug Establishment, reinforcing the event's role as a platform for policy dialogue, public-private collaboration, and healthcare system advancement.

To accommodate increased participation from the government and associated entities and to meet demand from exhibitors, WHX in Dubai has seen a 15% year-on-year increase in exhibition space, with the event is expected to host 4,300 exhibitors and 235,000 professional visits, representing over 180 countries.

Underscoring the event's global reach, 32 country pavilions are confirmed, including first-time participation from Slovakia, Thailand, and Croatia. They will join returning national pavilions from major healthcare markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea have confirmed an increased presence this year, with larger country pavilions than in 2025.

The exhibition floor will feature some of the largest and most prominent stands in WHX Dubai's history, including global and regional healthcare leaders GE Healthcare, United Imaging, American Hospital, Saudi German Health, Canon, Siemens, Philips, Almoosa Health Group, and Al Khayyat Investments. Their presence reflects WHX Dubai's importance as a marketplace for innovation, procurement, and large-scale partnerships.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said:“The level of engagement we are seeing from government health authorities across the UAE underscores WHX in Dubai's role as a critical platform for healthcare leadership, policy dialogue, and system-wide collaboration. Bringing these entities together highlights the strategic importance of WHX in Dubai as a space where public and private sector leaders align on the future direction of healthcare.

“As governments across the region continue to prioritise innovation, resilience, and sustainable health systems, we are providing a global platform to support that ambition. Our move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre enables us to host this unprecedented level of participation at scale, creating an environment where policy, investment, and innovation come together to drive tangible impact for healthcare systems locally and internationally.”

In addition to an expanded show floor, WHX in Dubai will place greater emphasis on a future-focused content programme, led by three flagship stages focused on healthcare transformation.

The Future X Stage, previously known as the Transformation Zone, will be dedicated to disruptive ideas and scalable innovation. It will feature unicorn founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, pioneers in digital health, and leading healthcare institutions.

The Frontiers Stage will spotlight the scientific and clinical breakthroughs shaping tomorrow's healthcare. Across four dynamic days, global pioneers will explore advances in biotechnology, oncology, women's health, and wellness and longevity, spanning precision medicine and regenerative therapies to next-generation diagnostics and proactive care models.

The Visionary Stage will bring together senior executives, policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss leadership, capital, and systemic transformation. Covering five dedicated tracks, the agenda will include discussions on AI and digital health at scale, healthcare investment, ESG, women in leadership, and the governance of large health systems, seamlessly linking boardroom strategy with tangible real-world impact.

The exhibition will also see the launch of the WHX Deep Dive Series, a new education format combining hands-on Bootcamps and executive-level Masterclasses. Led by leading healthcare institutions and global experts, the series delivers focused, practical learning, from skills-based clinical training to strategic insights for leaders driving digital transformation, sustainability, and system-wide change.

Rounding out the knowledge-sharing offering are the Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited conferences. They cover General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Urology, Total Radiology, Public Health, and Quality Management & Patient Safety. From 9 to 12 February, influential speakers from all major medical disciplines will showcase the latest insights, enabling healthcare professionals to advance their careers.

In 2026, WHX in Dubai will be co-timed with WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event. While WHX in Dubai moves to Expo City Dubai, WHX Labs in Dubai will continue at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February, creating a city-wide experience across two landmark venues. Together, the co-timed events will attract more than 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors, forming the world's largest healthcare event.

WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

WHX in Dubai (previously Arab Health) is the largest healthcare exhibition, bringing together over 235,000 professional visits and more than 4,300 global exhibitors from more than 180 countries. With a 50-year legacy of promoting global health, this event features nine specialised product sectors, six CME-accredited conferences, and a forward-thinking content programme that includes certified bootcamps and three specialised stages. The event takes place from 9 –12 February 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year.