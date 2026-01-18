403
Russia Praises Uganda’s Election Transparency
(MENAFN) Russian election monitors have commended Uganda's electoral process and openness following Thursday's nationwide vote, where sitting President Yoweri Museveni has surged to a dominant position in preliminary tallies.
Darya Lantratova, deputy chair of the Russian Federation Council's social policy committee, participated in an international observation delegation at the invitation of Ugandan officials. She characterized the electoral proceedings as methodical and transparent.
"We have visited several dozen polling stations and can confirm that we have not recorded a single serious violation that could affect the voting results," Lantratova said. She emphasized well-managed voter lines, rigorous identity verification procedures, and accommodations including photographs on ballots to assist illiterate voters.
The nationwide poll, determining both the presidency and 500 parliamentary seats, drew scrutiny from over 1,600 international and regional monitors. Observer delegations arrived from the African Union, the East African Community, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and China.
Uganda's electoral commission revealed Friday that with 45% of voting stations reporting, President Museveni had captured 76.25% of ballots cast. His principal challenger, Bobi Wine, a former pop musician turned opposition figure, garnered 19.85%.
Museveni, 81, has governed Uganda since 1986 and has cultivated an image as a fierce adversary of Western meddling in the East African nation's internal matters.
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, alleged "massive ballot stuffing" and threatened to unleash street protests if the election is "rigged." His political organization subsequently claimed he had been confined to his residence—an assertion police indicated they had no knowledge of.
Authorities documented sporadic violent episodes, including an assault on a police facility in Butambala district that caused deaths and injuries. No confirmation of widespread civil disorder has emerged.
Alexander Kurdyumov of Russia's Central Election Commission lauded Ugandan administrators for working to guarantee "fair and transparent voting."
Separately, Russian Senator Ivan Novikov, also serving as an observer, stressed that Russian collaboration with Uganda extends beyond electoral monitoring, referencing established commercial and economic relationships, including exports of wheat, mineral fertilizers, and aircraft parts.
