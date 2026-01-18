Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai To See Rain And Gusty Winds As IMD Monitors Active Weather System

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness intense rainfall as a low-pressure system over the southern coast strengthens. The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for seven districts, urging residents and farmers to stay cautious

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across seven Tamil Nadu districts on Monday due to an active low-pressure system over the southern coastal region and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar. The districts expected to receive intense showers are Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai. Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry is also likely to experience heavy rain spells. Authorities have advised people in vulnerable and low-lying areas to remain alert as the weather system continues to draw moisture from the sea.

Meteorologists say the persistent atmospheric trough along the southern Tamil Nadu coast is driving strong rain-bearing winds inland. This could lead to waterlogging in urban pockets and possible inundation of agricultural fields, especially in Cauvery delta regions. Officials have urged farmers to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops. Disaster response teams have been placed on standby in districts under heavy rain watch, with continuous monitoring of rainfall patterns.

Chennai is also expected to experience cloudy skies, intermittent showers and gusty winds through the day. Commuters have been advised to plan travel carefully as brief but heavy spells of rain could disrupt traffic during peak hours. Looking ahead, the IMD noted that rainfall activity will continue on Tuesday, with moderate rain at several places in southern Tamil Nadu and isolated light to moderate showers in northern parts. While intensity may slightly reduce, wet conditions are expected to persist.