GIFT City Delegation To Engage With Global Leaders At WEF Davos 2024

GIFT City Delegation Heads to Davos

A high-level delegation from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), led by MD and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul, will engage with global business leaders, investors, and policymakers during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

According to an official release, the delegation is scheduled to participate in the global summit from January 19 to 23. This visit includes top officials from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and occurs as GIFT City records growth across international banking, fund management, fintech, and asset leasing sectors.

Strategic Engagements and Key Focus Areas

The delegation plans to hold a series of strategic interactions in Davos with global players across the financial services, banking, and technology industries.

These engagements aim to facilitate global capital flows and position GIFT City as a preferred destination for international firms looking to expand their presence in India. According to the release, "These engagements will focus on exploring collaboration opportunities, facilitating global capital flows, and positioning GIFT City as a preferred destination for international firms seeking to expand their presence in and through India."

The discussions at the World Economic Forum are expected to center on critical areas such as international banking, aircraft and ship leasing, and fintech innovation.

Showcasing a Competitive Ecosystem

The GIFT City representatives, alongside IFSCA officials, intend to highlight the city's integrated urban infrastructure and progressive regulatory framework. The delegation will also showcase the growing talent ecosystem as a key enabler for global businesses looking to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and sustainable finance operations within the district.

A Gateway for Global Capital

Sanjay Kaul, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "India is at a defining stage in its economic journey, with increasing global interest in its financial markets and growth opportunities. Our engagement in Davos provides an opportunity to connect directly with global decision-makers and demonstrate how GIFT City can serve as a gateway for global capital and capabilities into India"

India's Premier IFSC

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and the country's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has steadily emerged as the country's international financial hub, offering a globally competitive platform for financial services, innovation, and cross-border activity within India's jurisdiction.

The engagements in Davos are expected to support investment outreach, partnership building and long-term strategic collaboration, reinforcing GIFT City's role in India's evolving global economic engagement. (ANI)

