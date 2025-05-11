Education City Hosts Qatar's First-Ever Schools Triathlon Race

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A sporting event promoting a healthy lifestyle by integrating sports into the school environment and instilling Olympic values

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), hosted the first edition of the triathlon race under the Schools Olympic Program (SOP), held at Education City.

The event was organized in collaboration between QF's Pre-University Education and the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), represented by the organizing committee of the SOP. The initiative supports Qatar's national vision of promoting sports as a way of life and instilling Olympic values in students.



The sporting event also builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between QF and the SOP organizing committee. The agreement seeks to embed the concept of sport as a lifestyle within the school community and to cultivate Olympic values among younger generations by offering competitive platforms that empower students to explore and develop their talents.

The triathlon drew wide participation from students across the country, with competitors representing 12 nationalities from six QFschools and 35 external schools. Participants took on the multi-stage challenge, swimming, cycling, and running, with each course tailored to match their age groups and physical abilities, ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience for all.

Abdulla Shaheen Al-Kaabi, Head of Sports at QF's PUE, emphasized that QF is committed to providing holistic educational experiences that expand students' horizons, not only inside the classroom but also through sports and physical activities.

“We were keen to give our students the opportunity to explore triathlon, a sport that combines swimming, cycling, and running, as a new experience that builds physical fitness, self-discipline, and endurance. These are core values we aim to instill in our students.

“The educational and awareness activities that introduced students to this sport during last year's National Sport Day served as a foundation for today's active participation in a real competition. It boosts their self-confidence and helps them acquire new skills in a safe, motivating environment.”

Al-Kaabi noted that the event's purpose goes beyond competition. It provides a platform to discover and nurture students' potential in triathlon. Through strategic partnerships with specialized sports institutions, the initiative aims to further develop their abilities and open new pathways for athletic and professional growth.

“By organizing diverse sports competitions and activities, QF ensures an inclusive environment that welcomes all students, regardless of ability or interest, reinforcing the values of inclusion and integration in education,” he added.

He further explained that QF's sports events are not simply recreational but serve as powerful motivators for students to keep training and improving. He said:“We're not focused solely on results, we aim to nurture a generation that is healthy, disciplined, and values teamwork and positive challenges.”

Al-Kaabi also praised QF students who volunteered to support the event, many of whom took on leadership roles. He added:“This reflects QF's values of responsibility and teamwork. Such experiences foster a sense of belonging and instill the spirit of giving and initiative, core to our educational mission.”

Launched in 2007 by the QOC in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Schools Olympic Program (SOP) aims to integrate sports into education, develop student talent, raise awareness of the role of sports in enhancing quality of life, and help build a healthy, well-balanced society.