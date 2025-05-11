403
Latvian Authorities Respond to Victory Day with Detentions
(MENAFN) During events held on May 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the triumph over Nazi Germany, Latvian law enforcement apprehended eight individuals and initiated 67 administrative proceedings, as per local news reports.
Authorities cited the presence of outlawed Soviet emblems, the playing of wartime Russian music, and floral displays in the hues of the Russian national flag as reasons for the violations.
Deputy Police Chief Andris Zellis noted that the majority of incidents were reported in Riga, Kurzeme, and Latgale.
Among the offenses were the public exhibition of the St. George’s ribbon, a respected emblem of wartime remembrance, and visits to locations where Soviet-era monuments once stood.
Zellis stated, “Uzvaras Park in Riga, where there used to be a large monument and massive 9 May celebrations, is no longer a place where people gather to celebrate 9 May,” during an interview with the media.
Victory Day, observed annually on May 9 in Russia and some other former Soviet republics, commemorates the Soviet Union’s contribution to the defeat of Nazi forces. Latvia, which was part of the USSR during World War II, was a significant site of combat.
Many locals, particularly Russian-speaking citizens, still observe this date to pay tribute to those who battled against the Nazis.
In contrast, most Western nations celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 8.
Despite official cautions, residents in Kurzeme paid their respects by placing flowers and lighting candles at former Soviet memorial locations.
In Zemgale, a man incurred a EURO350 (USD394) fine for wearing insignias associated with Soviet youth organizations.
Additionally, in Balvi, another individual was penalized EURO300 for showcasing a red star and the hammer and sickle symbol on his garage, as reported by the media.
