403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia conforms Trump aide’s upcoming trip
(MENAFN) Russia has confirmed that Steve Witkoff, a key special envoy for US President Donald Trump, will be visiting the country later this week. The visit was initially reported by American media last week, and Yury Ushakov, an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin on international affairs, confirmed the details on Tuesday.
Witkoff has engaged in multiple discussions with high-ranking Russian officials, including President Putin, and is seen as a major figure in the warming of US-Russia relations during Trump’s second term.
Trump had previously hinted at a possible breakthrough this week, potentially leading to a comprehensive ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden, Trump has sought a more active mediation role in the conflict rather than directly backing Ukraine.
Last Thursday, Witkoff, alongside other senior US officials, met with European leaders who advocate for ongoing military support for Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian representatives. During these talks, a variety of options for resolving the crisis were reportedly discussed, and Ukraine is expected to respond this week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Witkoff, accusing him of serving as a conduit for Russia’s narrative within the White House. The Zelensky government has insisted that it will not compromise on its positions in the conflict and may continue fighting Russia even without US support.
Moscow has accused Zelensky of pursuing a war “to the last Ukrainian,” and has pointed out that his presidential term expired last year, with his continued leadership based solely on martial law, which he imposed following the escalation of the conflict in 2022.
Witkoff has engaged in multiple discussions with high-ranking Russian officials, including President Putin, and is seen as a major figure in the warming of US-Russia relations during Trump’s second term.
Trump had previously hinted at a possible breakthrough this week, potentially leading to a comprehensive ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden, Trump has sought a more active mediation role in the conflict rather than directly backing Ukraine.
Last Thursday, Witkoff, alongside other senior US officials, met with European leaders who advocate for ongoing military support for Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian representatives. During these talks, a variety of options for resolving the crisis were reportedly discussed, and Ukraine is expected to respond this week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Witkoff, accusing him of serving as a conduit for Russia’s narrative within the White House. The Zelensky government has insisted that it will not compromise on its positions in the conflict and may continue fighting Russia even without US support.
Moscow has accused Zelensky of pursuing a war “to the last Ukrainian,” and has pointed out that his presidential term expired last year, with his continued leadership based solely on martial law, which he imposed following the escalation of the conflict in 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment