The Might Of Indian Army Has Been Felt By Rawalpindi, Says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, May 11 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India's fight against terrorism and said that its impact has not only shaken the borders of Pakistan but reached deep into its heart, including Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the Pakistani army.

Virtually speaking after inaugurating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow, Singh declared, "Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will power. It has demonstrated India's strength, resolve and the capability of its armed forces."

Praising the Indian Army's role in executing the operation, he said, "Before ending my speech, I would like to say that the anti-India and terrorist organisations who had attacked the crown of Mother India and ruined the lives of many families, the Indian Army has provided them justice through Operation Sindoor and for this, today the whole country is congratulating the Indian Army."

The Defence Minister emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a direct response to terrorism and not aimed at harming civilians.

"We have never targeted common citizens. But Pakistan has tried to attack India's civilian population and even religious places -- temples, Gurudwaras, and churches," he said, slamming Pakistan for targeting civilian and religious infrastructures in India.

"The Indian armed forces have shown unmatched bravery, courage and also restraint. They have given a befitting reply by attacking Pakistani targets not just at the border, but also across it. The might of the Indian Army has even been felt by Rawalpindi, the place where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army are located. The consequences of committing terrorist acts in India have been made clear to the whole world," he added.

He also drew attention to India's past decisive actions. "After the terrorist attacks, our army conducted surgical strikes inside Pakistan. After Pulwama, the world saw the Balakot airstrikes. And after the Pahalgam incident, India has carried out multiple strikes across the border again," Singh said.

In a strong endorsement of the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the Defence Minister said, "Our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walking on the path of zero tolerance against terrorism, has made it clear that this is a new India, which will take effective action against terrorism on both sides of the border. Our Prime Minister has sent this message loud and clear."