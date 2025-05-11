403
Bus Crash Claims 15 Lives in Sri Lanka
(MENAFN) A devastating incident occurred on Sunday in Sri Lanka's Central province when a commuter bus veered off a cliff, resulting in the deaths of about 15 individuals.
Local news outlets have confirmed the tragedy, emphasizing the severity of the crash.
As per accounts from regional law enforcement, over 35 passengers sustained injuries during the accident.
These individuals were promptly transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, according to a report from a newspaper.
Authorities have initiated an official inquiry to determine what led to the catastrophe.
Police indicated that a formal investigation is already underway to uncover the exact cause.
Traffic mishaps are unfortunately common in the South Asian island country, with government statistics highlighting that buses are frequently involved in such occurrences.
Data released by the police reveals that nearly 600 citizens have perished in 565 deadly road accidents across the country this year alone.
