Macron Warns Against Massive Sanctions If Russia Violates Truce
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 10 (KUNA) -- France's President Emmanuel Macron cautioned on Saturday that Russia would face "massive" coordinated European and US sanctions if it broke a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine as of Monday.
This was announced during a press conference in Kiev that included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Poland and UK's Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer respectively, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along Macron.
"In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we have agreed that massive sanctions will be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and Americans," Macron told the conference in Kyiv.
Washington would mainly guarantee supervising commitment to the truce proposed by Ukraine and its allies, he noted.
All permanent peace conditions would be discussed later, but this is not essential for a ceasefire, he stated. (end)
