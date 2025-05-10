Primus Partners Unveils Plan To Boost India's Textile Exports To 100 Billion Dollars

MENAFN - KNN India)Primus Partners, a leading Indian consulting firm, has unveiled a strategic roadmap aimed at boosting India's textile exports to USD 100 billion within the next five years.

This ambitious plan seeks to capitalise on India's existing strengths in the textile sector while addressing key challenges to enhance global competitiveness.

The roadmap emphasises the need for increased investment in technology and innovation, aiming to modernise manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

It also highlights the importance of diversifying export markets and reducing dependency on traditional buyers.

By exploring new markets and strengthening trade relationships, India can expand its global footprint in the textile industry.

Additionally, the plan advocates for policy reforms to create a more conducive business environment. This includes simplifying regulatory frameworks, providing fiscal incentives, and enhancing infrastructure to support the textile value chain.

The roadmap also calls for skill development initiatives to ensure a skilled workforce capable of meeting evolving industry demands.

Primus Partners' initiative aligns with the Indian government's vision of making the country a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports.

By implementing these strategic measures, India aims to strengthen its position in the global textile market and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The successful execution of this roadmap could significantly contribute to India's export earnings and employment generation, reinforcing the textile sector's role as a key driver of the nation's economy.

