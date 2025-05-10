Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pakistan Agree To Complete Ceasefire From 5 Pm Today: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

2025-05-10 09:01:18
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India and Pakistan have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," says foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced that India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after tensions between the countries escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on TruthSocial Trump said, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

