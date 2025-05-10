Leaders Of France, Germany, Poland, UK Urge Russia To Agree To Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have issued a joint statement calling on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and pledged to increase support for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the joint statement was published on the UK government's website .

“We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion. We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace. Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace,” the statement reads.

The four leaders expressed readiness to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss the technical implementation of the ceasefire regime, and prepare for a full peace deal.

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come. We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine,” the leaders stated.

They also plan to host a virtual meeting, alongside President Zelensky, to update other world leaders on the progress being made for a future coalition of an air, land, sea, and regeneration force aimed at helping to regenerate Ukraine's Armed Forces and strengthen confidence in any future peace.

As reported earlier, Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk arrived in Kyiv in the morning of May 10.