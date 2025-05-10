Char Dham Yatra: Helicopter Service Resumes And Is Running Smoothly, Says Uttarakhand Government Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Uttarakhand government has said it has resumed the helicopter service for Char Dham Yatra and it is running smoothly after it was stopped for certain time due to bad weather. A large number of devotees visiting the four Dhams were welcomed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand govt works 'to make the smooth and safe journey' of devotees

Over lakh devotees visited the all four sites of Char Dham in past 9 days, CM Dhami said, adding“Every year a large number of devotees visit Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra. Our government is continuously working to make the journey smooth, safe and well organised.”

He mentioned,“Chardham Yatra is being conducted smoothly in the state. So far, more than 4 lakh devotees have visited the Dhams. Heli services for Shri Kedarnath Dham are also fully operational..."

| In pictures: Devotion fills the air as Kedarnath Temple reopens

CM Dhami, on May 3, stated that the safe travel of the devotees at the Kedarnath Temple is the state government's main focus. The government has offered quick health facilities to the devotees, specialist doctors have been placed along with the expansion of health services.

The Char Dham Yatra started on April 30 with Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham's opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, while those of Badrinath on May 4.

| Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Dham opens with Indian Army band's tunes | Watch

Earlier on Tuesday, a 24-hour ban was put in effect on the usage of horses and mules in the Kedarnath Yatra, according to an official.“Yesterday, eight horses and mules died, while today, six of them died. We wanted to ascertain the reason behind it. Tomorrow, a team from the Centre will also come to check the reason for deaths...” BVRC Purushottam, Secretary, Animal Husbandry (Uttarakhand) said.

Rudraprayag district is very sensitive when it comes to viewing from the disaster perspective, so a separate mobile network has been set up in the district. The devotees reaching for the darshan of Baba Kedar in Kedarpuri will now receive the facility of free WiFi.

(With inputs from ANI)