Russia Closes Airspace Over Kapustin Yar On May 12-13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia will close the airspace over the Kapustin Yar missile test range for a possible ballistic missile launch.

This was reported by Militarnyi with reference to NOTAMs , according to Ukrinform.

The notice regarding the airspace closure in the area of the missile test range was published on May 8. The specified conditions suggest a probable launch of ballistic missiles.

What stands out most is the indicated altitude range to be closed: from ground level to unlimited altitude.

The restriction applies to all aircraft that might fly in the area. The airspace will be closed on May 12 and 13 daily from 06:00 to 16:00 local time.

It is worth noting that a similar flight restriction was previously in effect on November 21, 2024, ahead of a ballistic missile strike with the 'Kedr' ('Oreshnik') missile on Dnipro.

At that time, the restriction lasted from 04:00 to 20:00 during the period from November 21 to 23.

Similar notices were also published for December 11–13 from 08:00 to 12:00 local time, and again from December 16–21. Subsequently, on December 13, a massive missile strike was launched against Ukraine using ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles.

As reported, the Russian medium-range ballistic missile is based on the RS-26 'Rubezh' system.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense clarified that the actual name of the system is not 'Oreshnik' but 'Kedr'. The missile carried six warheads, each equipped with six submunitions. Its speed in the terminal phase of flight exceeds Mach 11.

Tests of the 'Kedr' missile system took place at the Kapustin Yar range in October 2023 and June 2024.

In August 2019, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the U.S. and Russia officially ended.