Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 1.96 To USD 64.53 Pb - KPC

2025-05-10 05:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by USD 1.96 during Friday's trading to USD 64.53 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 62.57 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent futures rose by USD 1.07 to USD 63.01 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.11 to USD 61.02 pb. (end)
