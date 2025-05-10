403
India Announces Suspension Of Civil Flight Operations At 32 Airports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Airports Authority of India announced on Saturday temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India.
The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement that the Airports Authority of India and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations effective from 9 to 14 May due to operational reasons.
The following airports are affected by this NOTAM: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Kesho, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.
The Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service routes within the Delhi and Mumbai regions due to operational reasons. The Ministry advised airlines and flight operators to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. (end) atk
