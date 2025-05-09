America's First Pope Leo XIV Targets Donald Trump And JD Vance In Past Social Media Posts

MENAFN - Live Mint) For the first time in history, an American has been chosen to lead the Catholic Church. Cardinals on Thursday selected Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago native, as the new pontiff, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. His election comes at a time of heightened political tensions in the United States.

Active on X: Criticism of Trump and Vance

Prevost's verified account, @drprevost, has been active since 2011, according to his page. The account includes a mix of original posts, replies, and reposts. His profile image features a photo of Prevost and Pope Francis warmly holding each other's arms inside a church, symbolizing their close working relationship.

Before his election, Pope Leo XIV maintained an active presence on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared posts critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policies and, more recently, Vice President JD Vance 's interpretations of Christian teachings.

His last post on April 14 reshared a commentary criticising Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele for the deportation of a US resident. Highlighting concerns about the humanitarian impact, Prevost amplified the message:“Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?”

In February, the new pope posted a link to an America magazine editorial that challenged JD Vance's statement about prioritising love for family above others. Quoting the headline, Prevost shared :“JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.”

Pope Leo XIV's election not only marks a historic first for the American Catholic community but also brings a pontiff whose public digital footprint offers insights into his views on some of the most contentious issues of the day. As the world watches his next steps, many will be looking to see how his past advocacy and messages shape his papacy.

