Nuvve Holding Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Nuvve Holding Corp. : Announced it has engaged multiple leading digital asset advisory consultants, to accelerate the growth of its newly formed subsidiary, Nuvve-DigitalAssets. The consultants will advise Nuvve on the strategic development of its digital asset portfolio, providing expertise in token selection, decentralized infrastructure opportunities, risk management, and regulatory alignment. Their role will be central to building a sophisticated, high-growth digital treasury as part of Nuvve's broader plan to create long-term shareholder value through blockchain innovation.“This is a core strategic initiative requiring focus and expertise,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and co-founder of Nuvve.“The selection of these consultants ensures that Nuvve-DigitalAssets is built on insight, discipline, and conviction. This is how we win in the next era of finance.” Nuvve Holding Corp. shares N are trading up 1.28 at $2.42.
