PKK: Historic Decisions Taken For Dissolution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Labor Party of Kurdistan (the PKK) declared on Friday that it has taken "historic decisions with respect of dissolving itself and giving up its arms in response to the call by the founder Abdullah Ocalan."
The party said in a statement that its 12th convention haD been held between May 5 and 7, noting it had been organized against the backdrop of Ocalan's call to dissolve itself and give up armed action."
The conference has concluded with "significant decisions concerning the party future," the statement said, adding that details in this regard would be declared soon.
Ocalan, held in sequester by the Turkish authorities, called in February upon the party followers to drop the guns and end the fight.
Turkey along with Western states classify the party as a "terrorist organization."
The party, well known as the PKK, had advocated "armed struggle" for secession from Turkey. Turkish forces had launched recurrent attacks on its hideouts and bases in southeastern Turkey, the northern heights of Iraq and Syria. (end)
sbr
sbr
