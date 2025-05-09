Duke Energy Offers $150,000 Grant Funding Opportunity To Support Nonprofits In Ohio And Kentucky



Qualifying nonprofits can request one-time funding up to $15,000 Grants will support workforce education and training programs

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2025 /3BL/ - Duke Energy and its foundation today announced a $150,000 grant funding opportunity for southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky nonprofit organizations that address the region's workforce development training needs.

Duke Energy Foundation will be funding requests that bolster workforce development training for jobs vital to the energy industry as well as trades and training programs for the most pressing workforce development needs in Duke Energy's Ohio/Kentucky service territory.

“Funding these workforce initiatives is just one way Duke Energy helps build talent pipelines to power our regional economy for years to come,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky.“These grant recipients strengthen our communities with job training, academic support and community services, helping to boost our economy and ensure our neighborhoods can thrive.”

Qualifying nonprofits providing workforce development training can request funding from Duke Energy Foundation for a one-time grant of up to $15,000 to help with capacity building of their educational programming. The application window closes on Wednesday, April 30.

“Duke Energy Foundation has a long history of giving back to communities we serve,” said Kim Vogelgesang, Duke Energy Foundation manager for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.“Being able to support our region's workforce needs is our way to help maintain vibrant communities.”

Nonprofit organizations can confirm their qualifications and apply at duke-energy/workforce.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 920,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 560,000 customers in Ohio and Kentucky.

Contact: Matt Martin

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DukeEnergyOH_KY

View original content here .