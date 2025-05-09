Provisionai Webinar: Cost Savings And Driving Success – Insights From Scott Degroot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi recently hosted an exclusive webinar titled "Cost Savings and Driving Success," featuring Scott DeGroot, former VP of Global Planning at Kimberly-Clark and current Adjunct Lecturer and Researcher at the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business Global Supply Chain Institute. Moderated by Robert Bowman, Editor-in-Chief of SupplyChainBrain, the webinar offered participants key strategies and real-world insights into achieving significant supply chain improvements.

In this engaging discussion, DeGroot shared actionable lessons from his successful experiences implementing innovative supply chain strategies that reduced costs, enhanced operational efficiency, and enabled strategic reinvestment in advanced technological systems.

Key topics covered during the webinar included:



Obtaining IT support for supply chain transformation

Rapid deployment and leveraging AI-driven supply network planning solutions Using initial successes to identify and seize further business opportunities



Participants gained practical insights into:



Data-Driven Cost Reduction: Utilizing analytics for increased efficiency and waste reduction.

AI-Driven Performative Analytics: Enhancing operational efficiency through AI solutions. Strategic Reinvestment: Turning cost savings into investment opportunities for future innovations.



The initiatives discussed demonstrated notable benefits, including reduced transportation costs, optimized carrier utilization, improved On-Time In-Full (OTIF) delivery rates, and funded further investments in supply chain technology.

The recorded webinar is now available for viewing at SupplyChainBrain .

For more information about ProvisionAi and future webinars, please visit

About ProvisionAi ProvisionAi provides advanced, AI-driven logistics solutions that dramatically improve supply chain performance, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability. Its innovative platforms empower companies to optimize logistics processes and achieve long-term operational excellence.

Media Contact:

Tom Moore

...

Cell: +1 615 417-9591

ProvisionAi.com