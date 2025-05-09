Restoration Health 365 Opens In Jericho, NY, Bringing Personalized Health Optimization And Advanced Testing

Dr. Lawrence Kessler, Co-Founder Restoration Health 365

- Dr. Scott Flashner, Co-Founder Restoration Health 365JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lawrence Kessler & Dr. Scott Flashner proudly announces the grand opening of Restoration Health 365 , a new physician-led wellness clinic in Jericho, New York, offering comprehensive health optimization services designed to help individuals live longer, stronger, and better. As part of the clinic's commitment to advanced diagnostics and data-driven care, Restoration Health 365 has partnered with DEXASCAN , the nation's leading platform for DEXA body composition and metabolic testing.“At Restoration Health 365, we're redefining what healthcare can look like when prevention, personalization, and performance come first,” said Dr. Kessler.“Our partnership with DEXASCAN allows us to bring clinically precise diagnostics like DEXA scans, RMR, and VO2 testing to our clients-helping us take the guesswork out of wellness.”Evidence-Based Services for Total HealthRestoration Health 365 is designed for individuals who want to take control of their health before disease develops.Services offered include:Personalized Weight Loss Programs – Guided by metabolic testing and personalized meal planningHormone Balance and BHRT – Supporting vitality and longevity through safe, science-backed hormone optimizationTargeted Exercise and Movement Plans – Created from VO2 max and biomechanical assessmentsIV Therapy and Cellular Replenishment – For nutrient support, immune resilience, and anti-aging benefitsResting Metabolic Rate (RMR) & DEXA Scans – In partnership with DEXASCAN for accurate fat, lean mass, and metabolic rate testingThese services work in synergy to help clients feel better, move better, and age well-backed by real health data and physician oversight.The Power of Precision Testing with DEXASCANClients at Restoration Health 365 can access:DEXA Body Composition Analysis – The gold standard for measuring fat, muscle, and bone densityResting Metabolic Rate (RMR) – To understand caloric needs and tailor nutritionVO2 Max Testing – To track cardiovascular fitness and longevity markersWith these insights, Drs. Kessler & Flashner and their team develop tailored roadmaps for long-term wellness, weight management, and performance enhancement.About Restoration Health 365Located in the heart of Long Island, Restoration Health 365 is more than a wellness clinic-it's a destination for people who are ready to take ownership of their health. Led by Dr. Kessler, the practice integrates modern medicine with functional diagnostics, hormone health, metabolic assessments, and lifestyle design. To learn more visit: RestorationHealth365Location:Restoration Health 365500 N BroadwayJericho, NY 11753Phone: 516-704-0131Website:For media inquiries, interviews, or press opportunities:Please Contact Drs. Kessler or Flashner @ ... or via phone: 516-704-0131

