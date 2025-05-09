Hyra Network Co-Hosts TOKEN2049 VC Summit And Showcases Decentralized AI Infrastructure At GITEX Asia Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hyra Network strengthens global presence across two leading tech stages, engaging 40+ top VCs and 700+ enterprises

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyra Network, the world's first decentralized AI infrastructure platform, has accelerated its global expansion by co-hosting VC Connect at TOKEN2049 Dubai and unveiling its Smart Data Economy vision at GITEX Asia Singapore. The events brought together over 10,000 tech leaders, investors, and policymakers across two of the most influential technology gatherings of 2025.







At TOKEN2049 Dubai, Hyra Network partnered with Agora Group to co-host VC Connect as a Diamond Sponsor. This premier investor forum welcomed over 40 leading venture capital firms, including Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Hack VC, Borderless Capital, and DWF Ventures.

Mr. Gerard, Co-founder of Hyra Network, played a leading role in facilitating direct pitch sessions, strategic roundtables, and investor briefings - showcasing the company's Layer-3 blockchain-powered infrastructure that leverages edge computing and federated learning to democratize AI deployment.

With over 10,000 participants at TOKEN2049, Hyra Network captured investor attention and positioned itself as a rising leader in the global DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) and AI ecosystem.

Building on its Dubai momentum, Hyra Network also showcased its decentralized AI platform at GITEX Asia Singapore, the Southeast Asia edition of the global GITEX series. The inaugural event featured 700+ tech companies and delegates from over 110 countries.









Hyra Network's CTO and technical leadership demonstrated how individuals and enterprises can contribute unused device capacity - such as smartphones, routers, and edge nodes - to participate in decentralized AI networks and earn tokenized rewards. This infrastructure unlocks scalable, inclusive, and user-powered AI systems.

Hyra also joined industry forums, public-private workshops, and tech showcases - reinforcing its leadership in building next-generation, decentralized AI infrastructure.

GITEX organizers announced strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, naming Singapore and Vietnam as digital economy growth hubs, aligning with Hyra Network's regional roadmap.

About Hyra Network

Hyra Network is the world's first decentralized AI infrastructure platform, enabling scalable, low-cost artificial intelligence through edge devices and Layer-3 blockchain. As a core initiative of Hyra Tek, the company combines federated learning, edge computing, and decentralized participation to power the Smart Data Economy - making AI accessible, ethical, and community-owned.

