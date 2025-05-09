Tarasyuk: Putin Will Inevitably Be Punished Sooner Or Later

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The legal nature of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression allows for the criminal prosecution of specific individuals, so sooner or later, someone from the "trio" of Russia's top leadership, who are currently protected by special status, will lose that protection and inevitably be convicted and punished.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Borys Tarasyuk, said this in an interview with Ukrinform's correspondent in Strasbourg.

"Russians may not recognize the tribunal for now, but the issue lies in the legal nature of the decision. And the legal experts have structured the tribunal in such a way that it allows for the prosecution of specific individuals. The only issue concerns the trio who, under international law, are immune from prosecution," Tarasyuk said.

These three individuals are the head of state, the prime minister, and the foreign minister. According to Tarasyuk, as soon as any one of them loses their "special status," they will inevitably be held accountable by the special tribunal.

"In the end, it will happen. Legal experts operate on the understanding that sooner or later, someone leaves the trio and loses that special status. That's when they can be prosecuted. So, we can say this tribunal is for Putin - when he leaves office," Tarasyuk said.

According to him, the special tribunal will be formally established after the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe.

"It will also operate in the Netherlands, where the main office of our Register of Damage is located. Practically speaking, the tribunal will be preparing: gathering materials, compiling evidence. You know how lawyers work? For years. If not decades," he added.