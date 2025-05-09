Fatty Amines Market Worth $4.97 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fatty Amines Market by Type (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), End Use (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment, Asphalt Additives, Personal Care), Function, Carbon Chain Length, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" , fatty amines market is projected to grow from USD 3.60 billion in 2025 to USD 4.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Syntactic Foam Market"

160 – Tables

50 – Figures

180 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

The global fatty amines market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by the rising demand across various industries and sectors. As the global shift toward eco-friendly and biodegradable ingredients intensifies, fatty amines-derived from natural fats and oils-are gaining significant traction due to their low toxicity and superior surface-active properties. In agriculture, fatty amines are widely used as emulsifiers and adjuvants in pesticide formulations, improving both the efficacy and environmental compliance of crop protection products. Simultaneously, the water treatment industry is emerging as a major growth area, with increasing utilization of fatty amines as flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, and antiscalants in municipal and industrial water treatment systems. The global push for cleaner water and stricter environmental regulations is accelerating this trend. In the personal and home care sectors, fatty amines function as conditioning agents and emulsifiers, aligning with the growing consumer demand for naturally derived ingredients. The oil & gas industry also continues to rely on fatty amines for demulsification and corrosion control in upstream operations. Ongoing technological advancements, coupled with regulatory momentum favouring green chemistry, are driving innovation in the development of high-performance, application-specific fatty amine derivatives. These trends collectively highlight fatty amines' strategic importance in enabling sustainable industrial transformation on a global scale.

By type, primary segment to account for largest share of fatty amines market during forecast period, in terms of volume

By type, the primary fatty amines segment is projected to hold the largest market share by volume, driven by its broad functionality and critical role in the production of various downstream derivatives. Their growing adoption across multiple high-impact industries serves as a key growth driver. Primary fatty amines are essential in agricultural applications, functioning as emulsifiers, wetting agents, and dispersants that enhance the effectiveness of pesticides and fertilizers-vital for improving global crop yields. In the personal care industry, these amines are increasingly incorporated into shampoos, conditioners, and skin creams, reflecting high consumer interest in personal grooming and demand for specialized formulations.

In addition, primary fatty amines play a significant role in water treatment applications, serving as corrosion inhibitors and flocculants. As global demand for clean water and efficient wastewater management continues to rise, their use in the water treatment industry is expanding rapidly. This growing cross-sectoral demand is reinforcing the dominance of primary fatty amines, solidifying their position as a high-growth segment in the global market.

Request Sample Pages:

By end use, agrochemicals segment to account for largest market share in terms of volume during forecast period

Based on end use, the agrochemicals segment is projected to account for the largest share of the fatty amines market during the forecast period. This segment represents the most significant growth driver in terms of volume, primarily due to the urgent need to enhance agricultural productivity to support a growing global population amid limited arable land. Fatty amines are critical components in the formulation of various agrochemical products, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. They play a vital role in ensuring the effective distribution and adhesion of active ingredients to crops, maximizing the efficacy of pest and disease control as well as nutrient uptake.

The rising demand for high-quality, nutrient-rich food-combined with increasing pressures from climate change and pest proliferation-underscores the need for more advanced and efficient crop protection solutions. This, in turn, is driving the increased consumption of fatty amines within the agrochemical sector, firmly positioning it as a dominant force in the expansion of the global fatty amines market.

By function, emulsifiers segment to account for largest market share in terms of volume during forecast period

The emulsifiers segment is projected to hold the largest share of the fatty amines market during the forecast period. Emulsification represents a major and expanding area, driven by the unique ability of fatty amines to facilitate the dispersion of one immiscible liquid within another, forming stable emulsions that are critical across various industrial applications.

In the agrochemicals industry, fatty amines serve as essential emulsifiers, ensuring uniform distribution and optimal performance of pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. In the rapidly growing personal care industry, they are key ingredients in the formulation of stable emulsions for creams, lotions, and hair care products, enabling effective blending of oil- and water-based components to achieve the desired texture and functionality. Additionally, fatty amines play an important role in asphalt production, where they contribute to the formation of stable asphalt emulsions used in road construction and maintenance. The rising global demand for high-performance emulsification in these and other end-use industries is a primary driver of growth in the fatty amines market, solidifying emulsifiers as a dominant functional segment.

Request Customization:

Asia Pacific to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global fatty amines market during the forecast period, driven by robust industrialization, significant agricultural progress, and rising consumer spending across the region. It represents the largest and fastest-growing market in terms of volume, supported by a diverse range of high-demand end-use industries.

China and India are the primary growth engines, driven by extensive agricultural activity that requires large volumes of agrochemicals-where fatty amines are essential components-as well as significant investments in infrastructure, particularly in wastewater treatment. Japan and South Korea contribute through their advanced personal care and cosmetics industries, where fatty amines are used in high-performance formulations. Additionally, implementing stringent environmental regulations in these countries is increasing the demand for fatty amine-based water treatment solutions. The region also benefits from a strong base in palm oil-derived oleochemicals, which supports local production and cost-efficient sourcing. The rapid expansion of the personal care and agrochemical industries strengthens the region's position in the market. The rising demand across key industries-including agrochemicals, personal care, water treatment, and asphalt additives-reflects the dynamic nature of the region's economies and reinforces its status as the dominant region for volumetric growth in the global fatty amines market.

Leading players in this market include Arkema (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Procter & Gamble (US), BASF (Germany), and Nouryon (Netherlands).

Get access to the latest updates on Fatty Amines Companies and Fatty Amines Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fatty Amides Market

Ethoxylates Market

Solvent Recycling Companies

Texture Paint Companies

Green Methanol Companies

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED