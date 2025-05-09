Tranzzo Unveils In-Depth Analysis Of Failed Transactions, Offering Strategic Solutions To Recover Lost Revenue

Visualizing the True Cost of Failed Payments: A breakdown of the most common reasons behind payment declines - and how Tranzzo helps businesses fix them

Nearly 30% of transactions fail due to preventable issues. Tranzzo offers data-driven tools to improve approval rates and recover lost revenue

- Tetiana Solovey, Chief Product Officer at TranzzoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading payment platform Tranzzo has released new analytics uncovering the hidden costs behind failed transactions, revealing that nearly 30% of attempted payments fail - with many losses avoidable through smarter infrastructure and strategy.In a one-month study spanning millions of transactions across industries and regions, 29.39% of all payment attempts failed. Contrary to common assumptions, most failures were not technical. Instead, they stemmed from insufficient funds (34.9%), anti-fraud blocks (21.2%), transaction limit exceedances (17.39%), and 3D Secure verification timeouts (9.58%). Technical errors such as API misconfigurations and session timeouts accounted for just over 5% but had an outsized impact on customer trust.“Our job isn't just to process payments. It's to give businesses the intelligence they need to react fast to revenue loss,” said Tetiana Solovey, Chief Product Officer at Tranzzo.“Even a few percentage points of failed transactions can translate to thousands in lost sales per month. That's not just a tech issue - that's a business risk.”Tranzzo's embedded analytics modules empower merchants to identify and address weak points in the payment process. Their approach includes:Granular decline classification, going beyond standard ISO codes to uncover root causes like internal limits or issuer-side fraud flags.Dynamic transaction routing to alternative acquirers in real time, increasing approval rates by 6–12%.Adaptive antifraud models that reduce false positives without compromising security. One client saw a 23% drop in false declines with no uptick in chargebacks.Intelligent retries that recover up to 18% of failed transactions due to temporary issues like balance shortfalls or system downtimes.Clients leveraging these tools have raised their conversion rates to 92–95%, even during high-traffic periods.“Failed payments aren't just operational hiccups. They represent lost customers, broken user journeys, and untapped revenue,” added Solovey.“Recovery is a strategy - not a patch.”With a focus on continuous optimization and real-time decisioning, Tranzzo positions itself not merely as a payment processor but as a strategic growth partner for e-commerce, SaaS, subscription services, marketplaces, and more.About TranzzoTranzzo is a full-cycle payment provider enabling businesses worldwide to scale faster through reliable payment solutions, smart routing, and real-time analytics. From reducing friction to maximizing conversion, Tranzzo helps merchants turn every potential transaction into actual revenue.

Polina Toropova

Tranzzo

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.