Echostar Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Wireless: Net subscriber growth (+150K), improved churn (7.2% year-over-year), filed Federal Communication Commission (FCC) certification of more than 24,000 5G constructed "on-air" sites one month ahead of schedule

Pay TV: Lowest DISH TV churn (1.36%) in over a decade (excluding the pandemic), growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) (+3% year-over-year) Broadband & Satellite Services: Enhanced in-flight offerings through universal Ka- and Ku-bands, new international contracts for managed network services, expanded enterprise backlog (+5% year-over-year) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The company continued to build on the solid foundation laid last year as a global leader in connectivity and entertainment solutions and services. The business drove efficiencies across all of its brands and invested in profitable growth. EchoStar's unique set of assets across satellite, wireless, video, managed services and U.S.-based manufacturing led to improvements in many key metrics and reported total revenue of $3.87 billion for the first quarter 2025. "The EchoStar team performed well against our plan in the first quarter," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "We are pleased with the progress of our Wireless business and year-over-year net add subscriber growth. In addition, our Pay-TV segment continues to drive improvements in ARPU and churn, and our in-flight connectivity business advances, scaling and driving interest from airlines worldwide." Wireless Wireless consists predominantly of Boost Mobile and network wireless services, and delivered approximately $973 million in revenue for the first quarter.

Continued strong performance fueled by +150K subscriber net adds in Q1

Attracted and retained high-quality customers, contributing to a 7.2% churn improvement year-over-year

Boost Mobile Network recognized as #1 mobile network in New York City by an independent, third-party industry benchmarking expert

Met 3GPP release 17 deployment and completed construction of 24,000 5G sites "on air" ahead of June FCC requirement date

More than 1.25 million customers on Boost Mobile Network, and loading more than 75% of compatible devices on-net in accelerated markets Wireless closed the quarter with approximately 7.15 million subscribers Pay-TV Pay TV consists of DISH TV and Sling TV. Performance for Pay-TV was in line with expectations and delivered approximately $2.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter.

Focused on operational efficiency, customer loyalty, and improving user experiences to help increase ARPU (+3%) and reduce non-programming variable costs per subscriber

Loyalty and bundled offerings delivered lowest DISH TV churn (1.36%) in over a decade (excluding the pandemic), an 11% reduction year-over-year Pay-TV closed the quarter with approximately 7.4 million subscribers Broadband & Satellite Services Broadband & Satellite Services consists predominantly of the Hughes enterprise and consumer family of brands and delivered approximately $371 million in revenue for the first quarter.

In-flight connectivity business announced universal compatibility with Ka- and Ku-bands, providing greater interoperability compared to single constellation systems in the market, enabling cost-effective flexibility and an optimal passenger experience

Announced membership in Airbus HBCplus program enhancing ability to serve airlines as a factory line fit option at Airbus

Completed Latin American deployment of multi-orbit managed network to support private networks and security services on LEO and geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites

Approximately $1.6 billion contracted backlog revenue at the end of Q1 (+5% year-over-year) Broadband & Satellite Services closed the quarter with approximately 853,000 subscribers Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):









For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2025

2024







(in thousands) Revenue









Pay-TV





$ 2,538,727

$ 2,726,578 Wireless



972,775

914,006 Broadband and Satellite Services 370,658

382,586 All Other & Eliminations

(12,402)

(8,327) Total



$ 3,869,758

$ 4,014,843













Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (202,669)

$ (107,376)













OIBDA











Pay-TV





$ 729,873

$ 755,510 Wireless



(415,064)

(363,496) Broadband and Satellite Services 85,703

79,287 All Other & Eliminations

(311)

(1,145) Total



$ 400,201

$ 470,156













Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations) Pay-TV





$ 62,388

$ 57,912 Wireless



283,993

549,173 Broadband and Satellite Services 32,103

70,611

Total



$ 378,484

$ 677,696

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite

Services

Eliminations

Consolidated



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 653,430

$ (722,302)

$ (19,195)

$ (65)

$ (88,132) Depreciation and amortization



76,443



307,238



104,898



(246)



488,333 OIBDA

$ 729,873

$ (415,064)

$ 85,703

$ (311)

$ 400,201































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 670,108

$ (645,168)

$ (39,554)

$ (630)

$ (15,244) Depreciation and amortization



85,402



281,672



118,841



(515)



485,400 OIBDA

$ 755,510

$ (363,496)

$ 79,287

$ (1,145)

$ 470,156

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended March 31, 2025, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" echosta . To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13753677) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS ) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesONTM, and JUPITERTM brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



(Unaudited)

















As of



March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

Assets











Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,529,878

$ 4,305,393

Current restricted cash and cash equivalents

172,856



150,898

Marketable investment securities

2,529,217



1,242,036

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $80,641 and $82,628, respectively

1,183,870



1,198,731

Inventory

413,365



455,197

Prepaids and other assets

724,393



655,233

Other current assets

94,630



88,255

Total current assets

7,648,209



8,095,743















Noncurrent Assets:











Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

172,357



169,627

Property and equipment, net

8,980,928



9,187,132

Regulatory authorizations, net

39,739,466



39,442,166

Other investments, net

202,166



202,327

Operating lease assets

3,242,450



3,260,768

Intangible assets, net

70,906



74,939

Other noncurrent assets, net

515,045



505,985

Total noncurrent assets

52,923,318



52,842,944

Total assets $ 60,571,527

$ 60,938,687















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)











Current Liabilities:











Trade accounts payable $ 690,482

$ 740,984

Deferred revenue and other

664,924



650,940

Accrued programming

1,284,309



1,339,072

Accrued interest

667,674



352,499

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

1,743,545



1,804,516

Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations

1,004,626



943,029

Total current liabilities

6,055,560



5,831,040















Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:











Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion 25,328,132



25,660,288

Deferred tax liabilities, net

4,917,006



4,988,653

Operating lease liabilities

3,195,552



3,211,407

Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities

1,012,587



1,002,074

Total long-term obligations, net of current portion

34,453,277



34,862,422

Total liabilities

40,508,837



40,693,462















Commitments and Contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):











Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 155,262,098 and 155,048,676 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

155



155

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding

131



131

Additional paid-in capital

8,779,458



8,768,360

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(187,865)



(195,711)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

11,415,768



11,618,437

Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)

20,007,647



20,191,372

Noncontrolling interests

55,043



53,853

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

20,062,690



20,245,225

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 60,571,527

$ 60,938,687







ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024 Revenue:











Service revenue

$ 3,606,156

$ 3,819,673 Equipment sales and other revenue



263,602



195,170 Total revenue



3,869,758



4,014,843













Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):











Cost of services



2,432,198



2,557,182 Cost of sales - equipment and other



439,508



363,083 Selling, general and administrative expenses



597,851



624,422 Depreciation and amortization



488,333



485,400 Total costs and expenses



3,957,890



4,030,087













Operating income (loss)



(88,132)



(15,244)













Other Income (Expense):











Interest income



65,529



30,462 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(286,055)



(99,408) Other, net



41,390



(26,110) Total other income (expense)



(179,136)



(95,056)













Income (loss) before income taxes



(267,268)



(110,300) Income tax (provision) benefit, net



63,987



1,925 Net income (loss)



(203,281)



(108,375) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(612)



(999) Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

$ (202,669)

$ (107,376)













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:











Basic



286,513



271,519 Diluted



286,513



271,519













Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:











Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.71)

$ (0.40) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar

$ (0.71)

$ (0.40)





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (203,281)

$ (108,375) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



488,333



485,400 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



(35,769)



23,893 Non-cash, stock-based compensation



7,609



9,058 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(68,902)



(11,688) Changes in allowance for credit losses



(1,987)



10,516 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



(2,772)



(3,871) Other, net



51,627



31,261 Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net



(28,103)



15,065 Net cash flows from operating activities



206,755



451,259













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(1,807,779)



(19,135) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



533,812



458,792 Purchases of property and equipment



(258,427)



(519,612) Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(120,057)



(158,084) Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



-



(1,104) Other, net



(4,268)



998 Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,656,719)



(238,145)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations



(24,671)



(27,125) Redemption and repurchases of term loans, convertible and senior notes



(289,383)



(951,168) Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes



11,465



- Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



2,534



(160) Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



-



(441,998) Other, net



(31,792)



- Net cash flows from financing activities



(331,847)



(1,420,451)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



1,714



(849)













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,780,097)



(1,208,186) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,593,804



1,911,601 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,813,707

$ 703,415

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

