Echostar Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pay-TV
|
|
|
|
$ 2,538,727
|
|
$ 2,726,578
|
Wireless
|
|
|
972,775
|
|
914,006
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
370,658
|
|
382,586
|
All Other & Eliminations
|
|
(12,402)
|
|
(8,327)
|
Total
|
|
|
$ 3,869,758
|
|
$ 4,014,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|
$ (202,669)
|
|
$ (107,376)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OIBDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pay-TV
|
|
|
|
$ 729,873
|
|
$ 755,510
|
Wireless
|
|
|
(415,064)
|
|
(363,496)
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
85,703
|
|
79,287
|
All Other & Eliminations
|
|
(311)
|
|
(1,145)
|
Total
|
|
|
$ 400,201
|
|
$ 470,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations)
|
Pay-TV
|
|
|
|
$ 62,388
|
|
$ 57,912
|
Wireless
|
|
|
283,993
|
|
549,173
|
Broadband and Satellite Services
|
32,103
|
|
70,611
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$ 378,484
|
|
$ 677,696
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
Pay-TV
|
|
Wireless
|
|
Broadband and
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
653,430
|
|
$
|
(722,302)
|
|
$
|
(19,195)
|
|
$
|
(65)
|
|
$
|
(88,132)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
76,443
|
|
|
307,238
|
|
|
104,898
|
|
|
(246)
|
|
|
488,333
|
OIBDA
|
|
$
|
729,873
|
|
$
|
(415,064)
|
|
$
|
85,703
|
|
$
|
(311)
|
|
$
|
400,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
670,108
|
|
$
|
(645,168)
|
|
$
|
(39,554)
|
|
$
|
(630)
|
|
$
|
(15,244)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
85,402
|
|
|
281,672
|
|
|
118,841
|
|
|
(515)
|
|
|
485,400
|
OIBDA
|
|
$
|
755,510
|
|
$
|
(363,496)
|
|
$
|
79,287
|
|
$
|
(1,145)
|
|
$
|
470,156
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended March 31, 2025, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" echosta . To attend the call, please dial: (877) 484-6065 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13753677) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS ) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesONTM, and JUPITERTM brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
|
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,529,878
|
|
$
|
4,305,393
|
|
Current restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
172,856
|
|
|
150,898
|
|
Marketable investment securities
|
|
2,529,217
|
|
|
1,242,036
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $80,641 and $82,628, respectively
|
|
1,183,870
|
|
|
1,198,731
|
|
Inventory
|
|
413,365
|
|
|
455,197
|
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
|
724,393
|
|
|
655,233
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
94,630
|
|
|
88,255
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
7,648,209
|
|
|
8,095,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
|
|
172,357
|
|
|
169,627
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
8,980,928
|
|
|
9,187,132
|
|
Regulatory authorizations, net
|
|
39,739,466
|
|
|
39,442,166
|
|
Other investments, net
|
|
202,166
|
|
|
202,327
|
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
3,242,450
|
|
|
3,260,768
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
70,906
|
|
|
74,939
|
|
Other noncurrent assets, net
|
|
515,045
|
|
|
505,985
|
|
Total noncurrent assets
|
|
52,923,318
|
|
|
52,842,944
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
60,571,527
|
|
$
|
60,938,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
690,482
|
|
$
|
740,984
|
|
Deferred revenue and other
|
|
664,924
|
|
|
650,940
|
|
Accrued programming
|
|
1,284,309
|
|
|
1,339,072
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
667,674
|
|
|
352,499
|
|
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
|
1,743,545
|
|
|
1,804,516
|
|
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations
|
|
1,004,626
|
|
|
943,029
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,055,560
|
|
|
5,831,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion
|
25,328,132
|
|
|
25,660,288
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
4,917,006
|
|
|
4,988,653
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
3,195,552
|
|
|
3,211,407
|
|
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,012,587
|
|
|
1,002,074
|
|
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
|
|
34,453,277
|
|
|
34,862,422
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
40,508,837
|
|
|
40,693,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 155,262,098 and 155,048,676 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
155
|
|
|
155
|
|
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
131
|
|
|
131
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
8,779,458
|
|
|
8,768,360
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(187,865)
|
|
|
(195,711)
|
|
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|
|
11,415,768
|
|
|
11,618,437
|
|
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
20,007,647
|
|
|
20,191,372
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
55,043
|
|
|
53,853
|
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
20,062,690
|
|
|
20,245,225
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
$
|
60,571,527
|
|
$
|
60,938,687
|
|
|
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenue
|
|
$
|
3,606,156
|
|
$
|
3,819,673
|
Equipment sales and other revenue
|
|
|
263,602
|
|
|
195,170
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
3,869,758
|
|
|
4,014,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
|
2,432,198
|
|
|
2,557,182
|
Cost of sales - equipment and other
|
|
|
439,508
|
|
|
363,083
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
597,851
|
|
|
624,422
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
488,333
|
|
|
485,400
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
3,957,890
|
|
|
4,030,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
(88,132)
|
|
|
(15,244)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
65,529
|
|
|
30,462
|
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
|
(286,055)
|
|
|
(99,408)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
41,390
|
|
|
(26,110)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
(179,136)
|
|
|
(95,056)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
(267,268)
|
|
|
(110,300)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
|
|
|
63,987
|
|
|
1,925
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
(203,281)
|
|
|
(108,375)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
|
|
(612)
|
|
|
(999)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
|
|
$
|
(202,669)
|
|
$
|
(107,376)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
286,513
|
|
|
271,519
|
Diluted
|
|
|
286,513
|
|
|
271,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
|
$
|
(0.40)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
|
|
$
|
(0.71)
|
|
$
|
(0.40)
|
|
|
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(203,281)
|
|
$
|
(108,375)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
488,333
|
|
|
485,400
|
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
|
|
|
(35,769)
|
|
|
23,893
|
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
|
|
|
7,609
|
|
|
9,058
|
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(68,902)
|
|
|
(11,688)
|
Changes in allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(1,987)
|
|
|
10,516
|
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
(2,772)
|
|
|
(3,871)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
51,627
|
|
|
31,261
|
Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net
|
|
|
(28,103)
|
|
|
15,065
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
206,755
|
|
|
451,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable investment securities
|
|
|
(1,807,779)
|
|
|
(19,135)
|
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
|
|
|
533,812
|
|
|
458,792
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(258,427)
|
|
|
(519,612)
|
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
|
|
|
(120,057)
|
|
|
(158,084)
|
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,104)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(4,268)
|
|
|
998
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(1,656,719)
|
|
|
(238,145)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations
|
|
|
(24,671)
|
|
|
(27,125)
|
Redemption and repurchases of term loans, convertible and senior notes
|
|
|
(289,383)
|
|
|
(951,168)
|
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes
|
|
|
11,465
|
|
|
-
|
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
|
2,534
|
|
|
(160)
|
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(441,998)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(31,792)
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(331,847)
|
|
|
(1,420,451)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,714
|
|
|
(849)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,780,097)
|
|
|
(1,208,186)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
4,593,804
|
|
|
1,911,601
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
2,813,707
|
|
$
|
703,415
