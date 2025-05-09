RAK Ruler Supports RAKEZ And AHK Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, recently witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) in the presence of Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Consul General Sybille Pfaff.

The agreement, signed by RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad and AHK CEO Dr Martin Henkelmann, marks a significant step in strengthening economic and industrial ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Germany. It lays the groundwork for a collaborative framework to support both RAKEZ's expanding client base and AHK's network of over 750 member companies through joint initiatives focused on business growth, knowledge exchange, and international outreach.

Commenting on the partnership, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said,“Our partnership with AHK is built on shared values and a common vision to enable business success. By combining our strengths, we aim to create a supportive pathway for German companies looking to set up and grow in Ras Al Khaimah, while also opening new opportunities for collaboration and innovation between our two business communities.”

Dr Martin said,“For many years, German companies have built a strong presence in the UAE thanks to its strategic location, strong economy, and supportive business climate. Ras al Khaimah, in particular, has experienced impressive growth in recent years, drawing an increasing number of German firms and investors. Ras al Khaimah demonstrates a strong commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services to support business growth and investment, and we see a great potential for German companies in the future. Our strategic partnership with RAKEZ marks a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between our networks.“

Leading up to the MoU signing, RAKEZ and AHK co-hosted a business breakfast in Ras Al Khaimah. The event brought together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, featuring a panel discussion with representatives from RAKEZ, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Marjan, and Stirling Hospitality. The session highlighted Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic real estate and hospitality sectors, its rise as a manufacturing and logistics hub, and its strategic appeal to international investors.

With more than 1,000 German companies already thriving within its ecosystem-including Maico Gulf, Knauf RAK, Haver Middle East, Inoclad Middle East, and EuroEstates Properties Services-RAKEZ continues to serve as a gateway for international businesses looking to establish and grow in the UAE.

This partnership with AHK reflects the economic zone's ongoing commitment to cultivating meaningful international collaborations and advancing Ras Al Khaimah's role as a competitive, investor-friendly destination on the global stage.