Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major players operating in the simponi, simponi aria (golimumab) market are Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Alvotech. North America was the largest region in the simponi, simponi aria (golimumab) market in 2024. Simponi and Simponi Aria (Golimumab) are biologic medications that target tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) to help reduce inflammation in autoimmune conditions. They are prescribed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis.

The "Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increased demand for biologics in rheumatoid arthritis treatment, greater awareness of ulcerative colitis and ankylosing spondylitis, improved patient outcomes with targeted therapies, rising healthcare expenditure, and enhanced patient access to treatment.

Factors driving growth in the forecast period include the growing geriatric population with autoimmune conditions, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, expanding treatment options for arthritis and colitis, ongoing clinical trials for additional indications, and a focus on cost-effective biologic solutions. Key trends in the forecast period include the rising adoption of biosimilars in autoimmune treatment, the growth of subcutaneous delivery methods, the increasing use of combination therapies, expansion of biologics market share, and the integration of AI and machine learning in patient management.

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is expected to drive the growth of the simponi, simponi aria (golimumab) market. Autoimmune diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells and tissues, treating them as foreign invaders. The incidence of rheumatoid arthritis is increasing due to a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Simponi and Simponi Aria (golimumab) are effective biologic treatments that target autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. For example, in May 2022, the Pain Relief Foundation, a UK-based charity, reported that arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions affect over 17 million people in the UK, leading to 30 million lost working days each year. Additionally, chronic pain impacts up to 62% of those over 75, highlighting the growing burden of pain due to an aging population. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is contributing to the growth of the simponi, simponi aria (golimumab) market.

A key trend in the simponi, simponi aria (golimumab) market is the development of cost-effective alternatives to Simponi (golimumab) to improve patient access to biologic treatments for autoimmune diseases in the EU and UK. Golimumab biosimilars are biologic drugs that closely resemble the original Simponi and are used to treat autoimmune conditions, offering comparable safety and efficacy at potentially lower costs. For example, in May 2024, Bio-Thera Solutions, a China-based biopharmaceutical company, and STADA Arzneimittel AG, a German pharmaceutical company, entered into an exclusive commercialization and licensing agreement for BAT2506, a biosimilar to Simponi. Bio-Thera is responsible for the development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2506, while STADA has exclusive rights to commercialize it in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and select other countries. This collaboration aims to provide an affordable, high-quality alternative to Simponi for treating autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. The agreement also includes potential milestone payments, emphasizing the importance of expanding access to biologic treatments in immunology.

In May 2023, Alvotech, an Icelandic biotechnology company, announced a partnership with Advanz Pharma to improve patient access to affordable biologics. This partnership leverages Alvotech's expertise in the development and commercial supply alongside Advanz Pharma's capabilities in registration and commercialization within the European market. Advanz Pharma, a UK-based biotechnology company, is involved in the development of biologics such as simponi.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Characteristics

3. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Trends and Strategies

5. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Type I

Type II

Type III Type IV

8.2. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Segmentation by Administration Route, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Subcutaneous Injection Intravenous Infusion

8.3. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indications, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis Ulcerative Colitis

8.4. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospital Clinic

9. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Simponi, Simponi Aria (Golimumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Companies Featured



Merck & Co. Inc. Johnson & Johnson

