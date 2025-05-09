UK Confectionery Market Outlook 2025-2030: Market Expands With Focus On Artisanal Products And Personalised Nutrition, Projected To Grow At 4.80% CAGR Reaching $21.57 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Escalating Raw Material Costs and Sugar-Related Health Concerns Pose Challenges for the UK Confectionery Market Amid Premiumisation Boom Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Confectionery Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Confectionery Market was valued at USD 2024 in 16.28 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 21.57 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.80%. The market is steadily expanding due to shifting consumer preferences, growing demand for premium products, and increasing snacking behavior. The chocolate segment leads, driven by flavor innovation, sustainability initiatives, and a preference for indulgent and high-quality products. Sugar confectionery, such as hard candies and mints, benefits from nostalgic appeal and impulse buying. Functional gums offering added benefits like teeth whitening are supporting moderate growth in the gum category.

Snack bars are gaining traction as health-conscious consumers seek portable nutrition. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate distribution, while online sales are rising due to convenience and direct-to-consumer strategies. Urban convenience stores also remain significant. The market faces challenges such as sugar-related health concerns, regulatory pressures, and rising raw material costs. Nonetheless, strong seasonal demand, brand loyalty, and a focus on ethical sourcing and wellness-conscious innovation continue to support the market's resilience and long-term prospects.

Key Market Driver: Premiumisation and Artisanal Appeal

Consumer preferences in the UK confectionery market are increasingly leaning towards premium and artisanal offerings. Despite inflationary pressures, premium brands such as Venchi and Laderach have continued to see strong demand by emphasizing high-quality ingredients, elevated cocoa content, and ethical sourcing. This consumer shift reflects a desire for indulgent, luxurious experiences that go beyond mass-market products. Unique and innovative flavors - such as hand-tempered chocolate infused with pistachio cremeux - have gained popularity, demonstrating a growing appetite for elevated, craft-style confections. These trends are helping to foster brand loyalty and justify premium pricing in an otherwise price-sensitive environment.

Key Market Challenge: Escalating Raw Material Costs and Economic Pressures

The UK confectionery industry is under pressure from sharply rising raw material costs, particularly cocoa, which has seen a dramatic price increase due to climate-related crop failures and disease in major producing regions. This surge has led to increased production costs, forcing manufacturers to adopt strategies like shrinkflation - reducing package sizes while maintaining retail prices - to preserve margins. Coupled with broader economic challenges such as inflation and high energy costs, both businesses and consumers are facing financial strain. As a result, discretionary spending on non-essential items like confectionery is under pressure, potentially impacting volume sales across the market.

Key Market Trend: Technological Integration and Personalised Nutrition

Technology is increasingly being used in the UK confectionery sector to meet evolving consumer expectations. Artificial intelligence is supporting quality assurance, production efficiency, and flavor innovation. At the same time, AI-powered tools are enabling personalized product recommendations and targeted marketing strategies. Companies are exploring partnerships with startups to develop tech solutions that address regulatory compliance and deliver personalized nutrition, especially in the context of health and wellness. This trend reflects a broader alignment with consumer demand for tailored, functional, and health-conscious products while improving operational efficiencies across the supply chain.

Key Players in the United Kingdom Confectionery Market

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG

Arcor S.A.I.C

August Storck KG

Barry Callebaut AG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Confiserie Leonidas SA

Ferrero International SA

HARIBO Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Mars Incorporated Mondelez International Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision

5. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Confections Market Share Analysis (Chocolate, Gums, Snack Bar, Sugar Confectionery)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis (Convenience Store, Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)

5.2.3. By Regional Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.1. England Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.2. Scotland Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.3. Wales Market Share Analysis

5.2.3.4. Northern Ireland Market Share Analysis

5.2.4. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)

5.3. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.1. By Confections Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.3. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6. United Kingdom Chocolate Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

7. United Kingdom Gums Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

8. United Kingdom Snack Bar Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

9. United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)

11.2. Confections Launches (If Any)

11.3. Recent Developments

12. Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1. Competition in the Industry

12.2. Potential of New Entrants

12.3. Power of Suppliers

12.4. Power of Customers

12.5. Threat of Substitute Products

13. United Kingdom Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG.

14.1.1.1. Business Overview

14.1.1.2. Company Snapshot

14.1.1.3. Product & Services

14.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)

14.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

14.1.1.6. Recent Developments

14.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel

14.1.2. Arcor August Storck KG

14.1.4. Barry Callebaut AG

14.1.5. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

14.1.6. Confiserie Leonidas SA

14.1.7. Ferrero International SA

14.1.8. HARIBO Holding GmbH & Co. KG

14.1.9. Mars Incorporated

14.1.10. Mondelez International Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

15.1. Key Focus Areas

15.1.1. Target Confections

15.1.2. Target Distribution Channel

15.1.3. Target Region

