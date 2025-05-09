UK Confectionery Market Outlook 2025-2030: Market Expands With Focus On Artisanal Products And Personalised Nutrition, Projected To Grow At 4.80% CAGR Reaching $21.57 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision
5. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Confections Market Share Analysis (Chocolate, Gums, Snack Bar, Sugar Confectionery)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis (Convenience Store, Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)
5.2.3. By Regional Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.1. England Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.2. Scotland Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.3. Wales Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.4. Northern Ireland Market Share Analysis
5.2.4. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)
5.3. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.1. By Confections Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.2. By Distribution Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.3. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
6. United Kingdom Chocolate Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
7. United Kingdom Gums Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
8. United Kingdom Snack Bar Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
9. United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
11.2. Confections Launches (If Any)
11.3. Recent Developments
12. Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1. Competition in the Industry
12.2. Potential of New Entrants
12.3. Power of Suppliers
12.4. Power of Customers
12.5. Threat of Substitute Products
13. United Kingdom Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
14.1.1. Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG.
14.1.1.1. Business Overview
14.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
14.1.1.3. Product & Services
14.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
14.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
14.1.1.6. Recent Developments
14.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
14.1.2. Arcor August Storck KG
14.1.4. Barry Callebaut AG
14.1.5. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
14.1.6. Confiserie Leonidas SA
14.1.7. Ferrero International SA
14.1.8. HARIBO Holding GmbH & Co. KG
14.1.9. Mars Incorporated
14.1.10. Mondelez International Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
15.1. Key Focus Areas
15.1.1. Target Confections
15.1.2. Target Distribution Channel
15.1.3. Target Region
