Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Confectionery Market Outlook 2025-2030: Market Expands With Focus On Artisanal Products And Personalised Nutrition, Projected To Grow At 4.80% CAGR Reaching $21.57 Billion By 2030


2025-05-09 04:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Escalating Raw Material Costs and Sugar-Related Health Concerns Pose Challenges for the UK Confectionery Market Amid Premiumisation Boom

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Confectionery Market, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Confectionery Market was valued at USD 2024 in 16.28 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 21.57 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.80%.

The market is steadily expanding due to shifting consumer preferences, growing demand for premium products, and increasing snacking behavior. The chocolate segment leads, driven by flavor innovation, sustainability initiatives, and a preference for indulgent and high-quality products. Sugar confectionery, such as hard candies and mints, benefits from nostalgic appeal and impulse buying. Functional gums offering added benefits like teeth whitening are supporting moderate growth in the gum category.
Snack bars are gaining traction as health-conscious consumers seek portable nutrition. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate distribution, while online sales are rising due to convenience and direct-to-consumer strategies. Urban convenience stores also remain significant. The market faces challenges such as sugar-related health concerns, regulatory pressures, and rising raw material costs. Nonetheless, strong seasonal demand, brand loyalty, and a focus on ethical sourcing and wellness-conscious innovation continue to support the market's resilience and long-term prospects.
Key Market Driver: Premiumisation and Artisanal Appeal
Consumer preferences in the UK confectionery market are increasingly leaning towards premium and artisanal offerings. Despite inflationary pressures, premium brands such as Venchi and Laderach have continued to see strong demand by emphasizing high-quality ingredients, elevated cocoa content, and ethical sourcing. This consumer shift reflects a desire for indulgent, luxurious experiences that go beyond mass-market products. Unique and innovative flavors - such as hand-tempered chocolate infused with pistachio cremeux - have gained popularity, demonstrating a growing appetite for elevated, craft-style confections. These trends are helping to foster brand loyalty and justify premium pricing in an otherwise price-sensitive environment.
Key Market Challenge: Escalating Raw Material Costs and Economic Pressures
The UK confectionery industry is under pressure from sharply rising raw material costs, particularly cocoa, which has seen a dramatic price increase due to climate-related crop failures and disease in major producing regions. This surge has led to increased production costs, forcing manufacturers to adopt strategies like shrinkflation - reducing package sizes while maintaining retail prices - to preserve margins. Coupled with broader economic challenges such as inflation and high energy costs, both businesses and consumers are facing financial strain. As a result, discretionary spending on non-essential items like confectionery is under pressure, potentially impacting volume sales across the market.
Key Market Trend: Technological Integration and Personalised Nutrition
Technology is increasingly being used in the UK confectionery sector to meet evolving consumer expectations. Artificial intelligence is supporting quality assurance, production efficiency, and flavor innovation. At the same time, AI-powered tools are enabling personalized product recommendations and targeted marketing strategies. Companies are exploring partnerships with startups to develop tech solutions that address regulatory compliance and deliver personalized nutrition, especially in the context of health and wellness. This trend reflects a broader alignment with consumer demand for tailored, functional, and health-conscious products while improving operational efficiencies across the supply chain.
Key Players in the United Kingdom Confectionery Market

  • Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG
  • Arcor S.A.I.C
  • August Storck KG
  • Barry Callebaut AG
  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
  • Confiserie Leonidas SA
  • Ferrero International SA
  • HARIBO Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • Mars Incorporated
  • Mondelez International Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.28 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.57 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Availing Decision
5. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Confections Market Share Analysis (Chocolate, Gums, Snack Bar, Sugar Confectionery)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis (Convenience Store, Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)
5.2.3. By Regional Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.1. England Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.2. Scotland Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.3. Wales Market Share Analysis
5.2.3.4. Northern Ireland Market Share Analysis
5.2.4. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)
5.3. United Kingdom Confectionery Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.1. By Confections Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.2. By Distribution Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.3. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
6. United Kingdom Chocolate Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
7. United Kingdom Gums Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
8. United Kingdom Snack Bar Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
9. United Kingdom Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
11.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
11.2. Confections Launches (If Any)
11.3. Recent Developments
12. Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1. Competition in the Industry
12.2. Potential of New Entrants
12.3. Power of Suppliers
12.4. Power of Customers
12.5. Threat of Substitute Products
13. United Kingdom Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
14.1.1. Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG.
14.1.1.1. Business Overview
14.1.1.2. Company Snapshot
14.1.1.3. Product & Services
14.1.1.4. Financials (As Per Availability)
14.1.1.5. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence
14.1.1.6. Recent Developments
14.1.1.7. Key Management Personnel
14.1.2. Arcor August Storck KG
14.1.4. Barry Callebaut AG
14.1.5. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
14.1.6. Confiserie Leonidas SA
14.1.7. Ferrero International SA
14.1.8. HARIBO Holding GmbH & Co. KG
14.1.9. Mars Incorporated
14.1.10. Mondelez International Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
15.1. Key Focus Areas
15.1.1. Target Confections
15.1.2. Target Distribution Channel
15.1.3. Target Region

MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109527689

