Young Riders Impress As Final Hathab Round Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Khalifa bin Joaan Al Thani won the Future Riders' 80cm class while Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani topped the 60cm class as the 14th and final round of Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab kicked off at the Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday.

Both the Small Tour Junior Class and the Overall Class wins were claimed by Amer Hamad Al Mansouri. Faisal Al Kahla, Event Director, and Fahad Rashid Al Ameri, Director of First Equestrian Teams, honoured the podium winners.