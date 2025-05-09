Lego Shows Qatar 2025: Qatar's Favourite Brick Adventure Returns This Eid Al Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: This Eid Al Adha, families in Qatar and visitors from across the region are invited to enjoy themselves once again in the colourful world of Lego as the second edition of Lego Shows Qatar returns to the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Taking place from June 7 to 22, this much-anticipated event is brought by Visit Qatar as part of the official Qatar Calendar, produced by ATW Events, organised by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3) and Ooredoo as the Telecom sponsor.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, Lego Shows Qatar 2025 is set to offer a grander experience across Halls 8 and 9 at QNCC. The event will feature creative zones, interactive challenges, themed installations, and world-class entertainment designed to inspire children and adults alike.

Lego Shows Qatar reflects Visit Qatar's commitment to bringing enriching and engaging experiences to the country's event calendar, positioning Qatar as a leading family-friendly destination in the region.

Manager of Festivals & Events Delivery at Visit Qatar Hamad Al-Khaja said,“Lego Shows Qatar 2025 adds a dynamic and playful dimension to our Eid Al Adha celebrations, offering families a unique opportunity to connect, create, and be inspired. Through engaging experiences like this, we continue to diversify our cultural calendar and highlight Qatar as a destination that values imagination and quality time together.”

CEO of Events and Entertainment Enterprises (E3) said, Adil Ahmed“We are proud to bring back Lego Shows Qatar in collaboration with Qatar Calendar. This year's edition is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class family entertainment in Qatar. It's not just a show; it's an immersive journey through creativity and play.

Highlights of the event include, creative Lego themes, interactive zones, live performances, master builder meet-and-greet, minifigure experience, retail and food zones.

The event will be open daily from 1pm to 11pm, offering families ample time to enjoy the full Lego experience.

Tickets are available for purchase via BookingQube (official ticketing partner), Virgin Tickets, Platinumlist, or on-site-subject to availability.

QNCC is easily accessible via Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. Free parking is available at the venue, and valet parking is also provided. The venue is fully accessible to visitors of determination. With its wide-ranging attractions, creative zones, and lively performances, Lego Shows Qatar 2025 is expected to be a standout family event this summer.