North Korea Launch Several Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea Of Japan

North Korea has launched several ballistic missiles, presumably short-range, into the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the missiles were fired from the vicinity of Wonsan, a city located on the southeastern coast of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The previous missile launch occurred on March 10, when Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea. That launch coincided with the start of the large-scale Freedom Shield joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

This latest provocation comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Analysts note that Wonsan, aside from being a frequent missile launch site, is also home to one of Kim Jong-un's private resorts, underscoring how tightly controlled and symbolic these launches can be.