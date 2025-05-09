403
Elkos Participates At Canton Fair 2025 To Showcase World-Class Writing Instruments
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Elkos Pens, a trusted name in the writing instruments industry, proudly participated in the Canton Fair 2025, held from May 1st to May 5th at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China. The company was present at the India Pavilion, Hall No: 11.2, Stand No: J27, where it unveiled its comprehensive range of pens and stationery products to a global audience.
The Canton Fair (officially known as the China Import and Export Fair) is one of the most prestigious trade exhibitions in the world, drawing thousands of international buyers, importers, and business leaders. Elkos Pens' participation reflects its ongoing commitment to expanding its international presence and delivering high-quality, reliable, and innovative writing solutions across markets.
At the event, Elkos displayed its latest product lines, which included sleek and stylish ball pens known for their smooth writing performance; gel pens featuring vibrant inks and ergonomic grips for enhanced comfort and control; direct fill pens offering eco-friendly and affordable solutions with excellent ink flow; and a broad assortment of stationery products that blend everyday functionality with modern design sensibilities.
The Elkos booth attracted significant footfall and generated considerable interest from distributors, wholesalers, and retailers from various countries. Visitors praised the brand for its commitment to design innovation, quality assurance, and affordability-hallmarks that have defined Elkos Pens for over two decades.
“Participating in the Canton Fair gave us a tremendous opportunity to connect with new business partners and showcase the strength of Indian manufacturing on a global stage,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Marketing Head of Elkos Pens.“Our products reflect a balance of quality, value, and style, and the positive response we received reinforces our belief in continuous innovation.”
Elkos' presence at the fair not only emphasized its role as a key player in the Indian writing instruments sector but also reaffirmed its growing relevance in international markets. With a strong emphasis on research, design, and sustainability, Elkos continues to expand its global footprint while staying true to its mission of offering affordable excellence in writing.
For more information about Elkos Pens and its range of products, please visit
Media Contact:
Elkos Pens Limited
Email: ...
Phone: +91-33-6607-9643
Website:
=================================================================================
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A, Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : 033-6607-9643
Email : ...
Url : />
