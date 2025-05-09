Notice On The Reduction Of The Authorised Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the“”) hereby informs that on 30 April 2025 the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopted a decision to reduce the authorised capital of the Company in order to cancel 107,480 of its own ordinary registered shares acquired during the share buy-back process.

The authorised capital of the Company will be reduced from EUR 11,689,050.30 to EUR 11,533,204.30 by cancelling and invalidating 107,480 ordinary registered shares of the Company acquired by the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.45.

Following the registration of the new version of the Company's Articles of Association with the Register of Legal Entities, the authorised capital of the Company will amount to EUR 11,533,204.30 and will be divided into 7,953,934 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail ...



