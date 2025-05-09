Notice On The Reduction Of The Authorised Capital
The authorised capital of the Company will be reduced from EUR 11,689,050.30 to EUR 11,533,204.30 by cancelling and invalidating 107,480 ordinary registered shares of the Company acquired by the Company, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.45.
Following the registration of the new version of the Company's Articles of Association with the Register of Legal Entities, the authorised capital of the Company will amount to EUR 11,533,204.30 and will be divided into 7,953,934 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment