PAKS Gallery Shows Art In Vienna, Munich And By The Castle Heidenreichstein

Susanne Hessenthaler and Heinz Playner

Heinz Playner next to the artwork by Rebeccah Klodt

Artist Nada Kelemenova with artworks

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2025, you can experience magnificent art at the PAKS Gallery 's exhibitions in Vienna, Munich, and the gallery next to Heidenreichstein Castle. For those who enjoy living alongside art, there is a wide selection of works of art, including abstract art, pop art, landscape paintings, gouaches, fine art prints, lithographs, and etchings.

PAKS Gallery represents artists from the USA, India, Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, China, the UAE, and Israel.

Those interested in abstract art can see new works by US artist Rebeccah Klodt. Experiments with backgrounds, layers of color, and expressive movements can be seen in her new artworks.

Czech artist Nada Kelemenova experiments with layers of color and their intensity. Her works transform from colorful, high-contrast experiences to subtle, sensitive, and harmonious oeuvres. In some of the works, one can also see symbols gently integrated into the work.

The works of English artist Caroline Anderson can also be seen at PAKS Gallery. Her paintings explore the relationship between psychology and the expression of emotions through art-a transitional object. The power of nature and the attraction of the reflections of the sea and sky form the inspirational core.

Israeli artist Fanny Finchelman combines sculpture and painting in her glass objects. Her works reflect light and color, demonstrating her artistic expression. Art by Fanny Finchelman was selected and will be also exhibited at the Fine Art Biennale Basel from 20th to 22nd June 2025, which is organized by MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum.

The art installation by German artist Susanne Hessenthaler is also on display at PAKS Gallery. Susanne Hessenthaler's artistic practice today encompasses three central areas: textile reliefs, textile installations, and textile objects. The textile reliefs address emotional worlds. For the artist, the biblical story is a powerful symbol of women's empowerment in a male-dominated world.

A classical painting style with an excellent sense of composition can be seen in the works of Indian artist Duhita Thimaiah. Duhita graduated from the Florence Academy of Art in June 2018. Her works have been exhibited in Italy and Dubai and selected for exhibitions in the US and Spain.

The works of artist Tanja Playner will also be on display at PAKS Gallery in 2025. The artist brings elegance to her work by using her own contemporary artistic language.

At PAKS Gallery you can also purchase works by Tamara Sweere from the USA; Silke Wolf from Germany, Christine Vaeckenstedt from Switzerland, Alex Klas from the USA, Julian Press from Germany, David Yoffe from Israel, Hadeel AlZoubi from Canada, Sannie Guo from China and other artists.

