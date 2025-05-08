403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT - Minister of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei affirmed that the unwavering support of the wise political leadership serves as a cornerstone in advancing development projects.
KUWAIT - The joint "Arab Breeze" 2025 military exercise involving Kuwaiti and French naval forces, which kicked off on April 20, concluded at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base.
RABAT - Head of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah has met with Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdulsamad Qayouh to discuss promoting air transport cooperation to serve mutual interest.
KUWAIT - Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs at the GCC General Secretariat, Khaled Al-Sunaidi praised Kuwait's humanitarian and relief efforts worldwide.
KUWAIT - The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) has inaugurated its second camp in northern Gaza as part of efforts to relieve Gazans who have been relocated due to the continuing Israeli occupation's aggression on the enclave.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that the Kuwaiti researcher Dr. Badria Al-Hlaili was granted the honorary medal from the US State of Louisiana.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupying forces' airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip killed at least 106 Palestinians and injured 367 others in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza health authorities.
BRUSSELS - The European Union emphatically rejected any bids to change the demographic or geographical status of Gaza.
WASHINGTON - The US Department of State said Thursday that the US is finalizing a solution to allow the delivery of aid and food into the Gaza Strip.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan military confirmed to shoot down 29 Indian drones that killed three people and wounded eight others.
MOSCOW - Russia and China have signed a number of deals aiming to step up bilateral relations, the Kremlin said, citing such agreements as beneficial towards global stability.
VATICAN CITY - US Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected new Pope. (end) ibi
