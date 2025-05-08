403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Al-Huwaila: GCC Red Crescent Societies Represent Exemplary Models Of Humanitarian Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Thursday that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Red Crescent societies represent exemplary models in humanitarian and relief work.
The GCC Red Crescent societies also embody the honorable Gulf values of solidarity and support for those in need, said Minister Al-Huwaila following her meeting with a delegation representing GCC Red Crescent societies, in the presence of Khaled Al-Sunaidi, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, and Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
The Kuwaiti Minister highly appreciated the significant humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by GCC Red Crescent societies at both regional and international levels, noting their distinguished contributions in assisting those affected by disasters and crises.
She underscored the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination among GCC Red Crescent societies, indicating that such meetings provide a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences, coordinate joint efforts to face increasing humanitarian challenges, and strengthen preparedness to respond rapidly to affected populations.
The Gulf delegation included Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Ahmad Al-Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society Mubarak Al-Hadi, President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Dr. Jalal Al-Owaisi, Acting CEO of the Omani Charitable Organization Badr Al-Zaabi, and Chairman of the Qatar Red Crescent Society Yousef Al-Khater. (end)
oys
The GCC Red Crescent societies also embody the honorable Gulf values of solidarity and support for those in need, said Minister Al-Huwaila following her meeting with a delegation representing GCC Red Crescent societies, in the presence of Khaled Al-Sunaidi, GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, and Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
The Kuwaiti Minister highly appreciated the significant humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by GCC Red Crescent societies at both regional and international levels, noting their distinguished contributions in assisting those affected by disasters and crises.
She underscored the importance of continuous cooperation and coordination among GCC Red Crescent societies, indicating that such meetings provide a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences, coordinate joint efforts to face increasing humanitarian challenges, and strengthen preparedness to respond rapidly to affected populations.
The Gulf delegation included Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent Ahmad Al-Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society Mubarak Al-Hadi, President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Dr. Jalal Al-Owaisi, Acting CEO of the Omani Charitable Organization Badr Al-Zaabi, and Chairman of the Qatar Red Crescent Society Yousef Al-Khater. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment