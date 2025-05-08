Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
|
Fiscal 2025
|
|
Prior Outlook
|
|
Updated Outlook
|
Number of new stores
|
|
4 to 6
|
|
3 to 4
|
Number of relocations/remodels
|
|
2 to 4
|
|
2 to 4
|
Daily average comparable store sales growth
|
|
5.0% to 7.0%
|
|
6.5% to 7.5%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$1.57 to $1.65
|
|
$1.78 to $1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (in millions)
|
|
$36 to $44
|
|
$36 to $44
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 169 stores in 21 states.
|
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
335,769
|
|
308,092
|
|
665,990
|
|
609,842
|
|
Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs
|
|
234,021
|
|
217,735
|
|
465,418
|
|
430,725
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
101,748
|
|
90,357
|
|
200,572
|
|
179,117
|
|
Store expenses
|
|
72,755
|
|
69,204
|
|
146,281
|
|
137,216
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
11,023
|
|
9,522
|
|
22,537
|
|
18,929
|
|
Pre-opening expenses
|
|
417
|
|
370
|
|
853
|
|
908
|
|
Operating income
|
|
17,553
|
|
11,261
|
|
30,901
|
|
22,064
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(750)
|
|
(1,177)
|
|
(1,673)
|
|
(2,071)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
16,803
|
|
10,084
|
|
29,228
|
|
19,993
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,702)
|
|
(2,123)
|
|
(6,189)
|
|
(4,277)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
13,101
|
|
7,961
|
|
23,039
|
|
15,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
0.35
|
|
1.01
|
|
0.69
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.99
|
|
0.68
|
|
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
22,935,698
|
|
22,759,131
|
|
22,919,457
|
|
22,755,307
|
|
Diluted
|
|
23,273,700
|
|
23,061,119
|
|
23,215,633
|
|
23,015,842
|
|
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
21,209
|
|
8,871
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
12,449
|
|
12,610
|
|
Merchandise inventory
|
|
124,774
|
|
120,672
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
4,816
|
|
4,905
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
163,248
|
|
147,058
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
180,847
|
|
178,609
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease assets, net
|
|
266,488
|
|
275,111
|
|
Finance lease assets, net
|
|
38,596
|
|
40,752
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,763
|
|
458
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
12,648
|
|
13,488
|
|
Total other assets
|
|
320,495
|
|
329,809
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
664,590
|
|
655,476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
91,998
|
|
88,397
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
35,382
|
|
35,847
|
|
Operating lease obligations, current portion
|
|
36,275
|
|
35,926
|
|
Finance lease obligations, current portion
|
|
4,069
|
|
3,960
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
167,724
|
|
164,130
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
254,064
|
|
263,404
|
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
|
41,156
|
|
43,217
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
|
8,671
|
|
10,471
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
303,891
|
|
317,092
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
471,615
|
|
481,222
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,946,126 and
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
61,509
|
|
60,327
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
131,443
|
|
113,904
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
192,975
|
|
174,254
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
664,590
|
|
655,476
|
|
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Six months ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
23,039
|
|
15,716
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15,838
|
|
15,153
|
|
Loss (gain) on impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs
|
|
81
|
|
(3)
|
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
15
|
|
30
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,257
|
|
838
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
(1,800)
|
|
(1,639)
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
2
|
|
9
|
|
Other
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) decrease in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(368)
|
|
1,358
|
|
Merchandise inventory
|
|
(4,102)
|
|
1,908
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(2,217)
|
|
423
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
-
|
|
30
|
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
16,787
|
|
16,661
|
|
(Decrease) increase in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(16,974)
|
|
(16,768)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
4,650
|
|
3,883
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
(465)
|
|
(752)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
36,744
|
|
36,847
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
(16,040)
|
|
(22,183)
|
|
Acquisition of other intangibles
|
|
(152)
|
|
(371)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
44
|
|
3
|
|
Proceeds from property insurance settlements
|
|
268
|
|
41
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(15,880)
|
|
(22,510)
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving loans
|
|
314,200
|
|
293,800
|
|
Repayments under revolving loans
|
|
(314,200)
|
|
(282,400)
|
|
Repayments under term loan
|
|
-
|
|
(4,000)
|
|
Finance lease obligation payments
|
|
(1,951)
|
|
(1,706)
|
|
Dividends to shareholders
|
|
(5,500)
|
|
(27,306)
|
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
|
-
|
|
(18)
|
|
Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting
|
|
(1,075)
|
|
(79)
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(8,526)
|
|
(21,709)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
12,338
|
|
(7,372)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
8,871
|
|
18,342
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
21,209
|
|
10,970
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
721
|
|
989
|
|
Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of
|
|
964
|
|
961
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
7,328
|
|
6,466
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid
|
|
$
|
2,653
|
|
5,353
|
|
Acquisition of other intangibles not yet paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
283
|
|
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations
|
|
|
8,282
|
|
9,432
|
|
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations
|
|
|
-
|
|
(45)
|
|
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation, amortization of software hosting arrangement (SaaS) implementation costs and non-recurring items.
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
13,101
|
|
7,961
|
|
23,039
|
|
15,716
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
750
|
|
1,177
|
|
1,673
|
|
2,071
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,702
|
|
2,123
|
|
6,189
|
|
4,277
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
7,888
|
|
7,702
|
|
15,838
|
|
15,153
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
25,441
|
|
18,963
|
|
46,739
|
|
37,217
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs
|
|
|
31
|
|
335
|
|
118
|
|
424
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
822
|
|
432
|
|
2,257
|
|
838
|
|
Amortization of SaaS implementation costs
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
26,295
|
|
19,730
|
|
49,115
|
|
38,479
|
EBITDA increased 34.2% to $25.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $19.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. EBITDA increased 25.6% to $46.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $37.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.6% and 6.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.0% and 6.1% for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 33.3% to $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $19.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $49.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $38.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.8% and 6.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.4% and 6.3% for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.
Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.
Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:
-
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, store closing costs and amortization of SaaS implementation costs;
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.
