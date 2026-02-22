Qatar Plays Pivotal Role In Regional Aviation Growth, Says Boeing Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Boeing has reaffirmed Qatar's importance as a strategic aviation market, highlighting the depth of its long-standing partnership with the country and its role in supporting national economic diversification and growth.

“Qatar is a very important market for Boeing, and our presence and partnership with the country have strengthened over the years,” said Shahab Matin, Managing Director Commercial Marketing, Middle East & Africa at Boeing.

Matin noted that Doha has rapidly established itself as a major global aviation hub, driven by the continued development of Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the expansion of the national carrier.

“Doha has rapidly established itself as a major hub for international air travel, with the world-class airport, and through the ongoing success of Qatar Airways,” he said.

The airline remains one of Boeing's most significant airline partners worldwide, currently operating more than 150 Boeing aircraft, with additional airplanes on order.

Matin highlighted Boeing's role in supporting the airline's fleet modernisation and expansion strategy through the supply of advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft.

Among the most notable milestones was last year's signing of an order for up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777-9 aircraft, Boeing's largest-ever order for widebody airplanes.

“We are contributing to Qatar Airways' growth strategy by supplying our most modern, efficient, and sustainable airplanes,” Matin said.



He noted that the national carrier is also the launch customer for Boeing's newest freighter, the 777-8F, reinforcing the airline's leadership position in global air cargo markets.

Beyond aircraft deliveries, Boeing works closely with Qatar Airways Cargo to further develop logistics capabilities, strengthening Qatar's position as a regional and global cargo hub.

Through Boeing Global Services, the company provides commercial customers in Qatar with a broad portfolio of support solutions, including training, maintenance, spare parts, and advanced digital aviation services.

The official remarked that the aerospace firm's long-term market outlook underscores significant growth potential in the region.

According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook 2025, the Middle East will require 2,950 new commercial airplanes by 2044. The company expects Qatar to remain a key driver of that growth.

“This requirement will generate more than 230,000 jobs in support of the aviation ecosystem in the region,” Matin said, emphasising the broader economic impact of aviation expansion.

In the defense sector, Boeing supports the Qatar Amiri Air Force by facilitating defense platforms, providing in-country training and sustainment services, and working alongside the military to enhance knowledge exchange and build local capabilities.

The new hub focuses on applied research in emerging technologies, supporting startups and driving sustainable aviation initiatives. It also aims to cultivate a highly skilled local workforce capable of sustaining long-term sector growth.“This expanded collaboration will consolidate Boeing's position as the leading aerospace partner to Qatar, providing societal and economic benefits in line with the national vision,” Matin said.

“Skill development is a major focus for Boeing,” Matin said, underscoring the company's commitment to building a sustainable local talent pipeline that will underpin Qatar's future aviation and aerospace ambitions.

With expanding fleet partnerships, research initiatives, and workforce development programmes, Boeing's growing presence in Qatar reflects a broader commitment to supporting the country's long-term economic transformation and leadership in global aviation.