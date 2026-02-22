MESIS Bids Farewell To Graduating Class Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch, hosted a grand farewell ceremony for the Class of 2026 in the school's multipurpose hall, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of its graduating students.

The event, titled 'MESIS Prodigies,' celebrated the achievements, memories, and aspirations of 95 graduating students, with the creative theme“MESIS Airways.”

The theme symbolically portrayed the graduates as passengers embarking on new journeys, carrying with them the values, discipline, and learning imparted by MESIS. As the students prepared for take-off into the wider world, the school stood as the runway that shaped and guided them toward their destinations.

The occasion was graced by an esteemed gathering of dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Kashif Jaleel, Senior Vice President; Hashim N. M., Director – Finance; Sajeeb Bin Abutty, Director – Ministry, Embassy Affairs & Public Relations; Faisal Mayan, Director – Transport; Najeeb M. A., Director – Campus Care, Security & School Canteen; Shaheed Alungath, Director – Moral Education & Islamic Affairs; Ashraf- Managing Director, Brilliant Education; Dr. Hameeda Kader, Principal, M.E.S Indian School Doha; and other school officials, whose presence added dignity and inspiration to the event.

The programme commenced with a heartfelt welcome address by the Head Girl, Michelle Joanna Martin, followed by meaningful speeches from students and teachers that reflected gratitude, growth, and nostalgia.

The cultural segment featured vibrant performances, including a graceful dance by MESIS students, adding colour and emotion to the evening.

Addressing the gathering, the School Principal, Pramila Kannan, remarked,“Dear students, as you step into a new chapter of your lives, remember to carry forward the values and lessons you have learned here. You will always be a cherished part of MESIS.”

As part of the ceremony, students were presented with mementos as lasting souvenirs of their school life. Special mention awards were conferred on outstanding students in various domains. Under the Best Outgoing category, Muhammed Sinan and Sruthi Laxmi were recognised.

Ananya Singh was honoured as the Talent of the Year, while Adiba Ansari and Joseph Mathew received the title of Best Outgoing Prefects. Hridul Sreenivasan was named Best All-Rounder of the Year, Shaheen Mohammed was awarded Best Outgoing Sports Person, and Ravi Aryan Kumar, Mohammed Azhed and Ayaan Sayed were recognised as Best Academic Performers.