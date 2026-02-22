Untreated Allergies Can Escalate Into Serious Health Problems: Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ignoring allergy symptoms may seem harmless at first, but untreated allergies can quietly escalate into serious health problems, from chronic sinus infections and worsening asthma to life-threatening reactions in severe cases.

“Untreated allergies can lead to life-threatening conditions. When symptoms affect breathing or daily life, proper treatment is essential to prevent complications,” said Hamad Medical Corporation Specialist in Allergy and Immunology, Dr. Sami Aqel, speaking to The Peninsula.

According to Dr. Aqel, common allergies in Qatar include allergic rhinitis, with house dust mite allergies, which can trigger asthma as well. Food allergies, eczema and drug allergies are also frequently seen among residents.

Also, spending long hours indoors with air-conditioning can increase contact with indoor allergens such as dust mites and mold. Genetics and family history may play a role, although hereditary factors are less common than environmental triggers.

Many people struggle to tell the difference between allergies and a common cold because the symptoms overlap. However, Dr. Aqel notes there are key distinctions.

“Allergies usually cause itchy, watery eyes and repeated sneezing with clear nasal discharge,” he said. Allergy is a chronic problem, and symptoms persist as long as a person is exposed to the trigger, and there is typically no fever.

In contrast, a cold often brings a sore throat, fatigue, mild body aches and sometimes fever for a shorter time.“If symptoms continue for weeks without fever and you have significant itching, it is more likely an allergy,” he adds.

Simple preventive measures at home can significantly reduce allergy triggers. Dr. Aqel recommends regular cleaning, including vacuuming with a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter and wiping dusty surfaces.

Bedding should be washed weekly in hot water to eliminate dust mites.



Free kids' workshops, live performances as The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar gets underway

Qatar plays pivotal role in regional aviation growth, says Boeing official Ministries intensify consumer protection measures

Read Also

“Using air purifiers with good filters can help trap dust and pollen,” he advises. Keeping windows closed during high-pollen or dusty days and controlling indoor humidity levels can prevent mold growth. Removing carpets and heavy curtains, which collect dust, can also make a difference.

For allergic rhinitis, along with allergen avoidance and dust control, nasal steroids can be prescribed by a physician to decrease the inflammation of the nose. When it comes to food allergies, strict avoidance of the triggering food remains the safest strategy.

While some allergy symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medication, Dr. Aqel stresses that specialist care is important in certain cases.

“Patients should see an allergist or immunologist if symptoms persist despite treatment, interfere with sleep or school, or if they experience frequent asthma attacks or breathing difficulty,” he said. Those who suspect food allergies, have had severe reactions, or are unsure about their triggers should also seek medical evaluation.

A specialist can conduct allergy testing to identify specific triggers and develop a tailored treatment plan.

Food allergies affect approximately 2–3 % of adults and around 5% of children, based on confirmed test results. However, Dr. Aqel points out that many people mistake food intolerance for a true allergy.

“Food intolerance does not involve the same immune reaction as a food allergy,” he said. Accurate diagnosis depends on a careful review of patient history and symptoms, supported by allergy testing when necessary.

People with confirmed food allergies should read labels carefully, avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen and recognise warning signs of a severe reaction, such as throat tightness, breathing difficulty or swelling.“Patients at risk must have an emergency plan and carry prescribed medication like epinephrine,” he said.

Without proper management, allergies can lead to chronic sinus or ear infections, worsening asthma and repeated asthma attacks. Sleep disruption and reduced quality of life are common consequences. In severe food or venom allergies, anaphylaxis can occur, a life-threatening reaction requiring immediate medical attention.

“Taking epinephrine during an emergency is critical,” Dr. Aqel said,“but it does not replace proper long-term treatment and follow-up care.”

Dr. Aqel also addresses widespread misconceptions. One of the biggest myths is that allergies are temporary.“Allergies can be chronic and may require long-term management,” he says.

Another misconception is that allergies can never be outgrown. While some children may outgrow certain food allergies, particularly to milk or eggs, others can persist into adulthood. He also cautions against assuming that all skin rashes are caused by food allergies, as many dermatological conditions have other triggers.

Ultimately, awareness, accurate diagnosis and timely treatment are key.“With proper management, most people with allergies can live normal, healthy lives,” Dr. Aqel emphasises.