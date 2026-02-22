QRCS Provides Iftar, Promotes Food Security For Vulnerable Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its“Keep Your Balance of Good Deeds Alive” Ramadan Campaign 2026/1447AH, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated the Ramadan Iftar projects, through its foreign representation offices/missions and in collaboration with National Societies and partners in the target countries.

Under these projects, diverse one-month food parcels will be distributed to more than 300,000 beneficiaries in 17 countries: Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Chad, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Djibouti, Yemen, Niger, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Jordan, Mauritania, Albania, Kazakhstan, and Uganda.

In Qatar, QRCS's community care and development teams are implementing several Ramadan projects/initiatives, including Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al-Mal, Stand Together, Joy of Eid, On-the-Go Iftar, and Hero Meals.

Overall, these projects/initiatives will reach out to no less than 30,000 people, including expatriate workers, vulnerable families, talabat riders, and the general public.

In a statement, Mohamed Bader Al-Sada, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS, explained the importance of food security projects,“For literally everyone, having something to eat is a critical issue, so we do our best to find a job and earn a living for ourselves and our families.

“In the context of crises and disasters, safe people lose their livelihoods and, by extension, nutrition, finding themselves in a life-or-death situation. That is why QRCS pays great attention to enhancing food security as a key relief intervention to alleviate the impact of crises or disasters on the victims, help them remain strong, and preserve their dignity from hunger and helplessness.”

Apart from Ramadan Iftar projects during Ramadan Al-Sada said, QRCS is planning to implement 15 year-round food security projects, at a total cost of QR49,615,560, for the benefit of 781,236 people in 10 countries: Syria, Yemen, Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Somalia, Niger, Bangladesh, Jordan, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Lebanon.