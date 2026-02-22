403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovak PM Threatens to Cut Ukraine's Electricity Supplies
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico issued a stark warning Saturday, threatening to suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine unless oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia are restored by Monday.
"If oil supplies to Slovakia are not restored on Monday, I will ask SEPS to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. In January 2026 alone, these emergency supplies needed to stabilise the Ukrainian energy grid were twice as high as for the whole of 2025," Fico posted on social media. SEPS is Slovakia's state-owned electricity transmission operator.
Fico escalated his rhetoric further, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of deliberately acting against Slovakia's interests because his government does not "support the war." The Slovak premier also cited mounting economic damage from the energy disruptions, stating that the halt of gas flows to Slovakia had inflicted annual losses of 500 million euros ($590 million) since January 1, 2025, with additional financial and logistical fallout compounding since oil flows were suspended.
Oil supplies to both Slovakia and Hungary were cut off following an attack on the Druzhba pipeline on January 27, according to Ukrainian officials. Slovakia has since declared a national oil emergency.
The latest warning deepens an already sharp deterioration in relations between Bratislava and Kyiv. On February 18, following a cabinet session, Fico accused Zelensky of political blackmail and interference in Hungary's election campaign, a news agency reported.
No immediate response from Kyiv was available at the time of publication.
"If oil supplies to Slovakia are not restored on Monday, I will ask SEPS to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. In January 2026 alone, these emergency supplies needed to stabilise the Ukrainian energy grid were twice as high as for the whole of 2025," Fico posted on social media. SEPS is Slovakia's state-owned electricity transmission operator.
Fico escalated his rhetoric further, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of deliberately acting against Slovakia's interests because his government does not "support the war." The Slovak premier also cited mounting economic damage from the energy disruptions, stating that the halt of gas flows to Slovakia had inflicted annual losses of 500 million euros ($590 million) since January 1, 2025, with additional financial and logistical fallout compounding since oil flows were suspended.
Oil supplies to both Slovakia and Hungary were cut off following an attack on the Druzhba pipeline on January 27, according to Ukrainian officials. Slovakia has since declared a national oil emergency.
The latest warning deepens an already sharp deterioration in relations between Bratislava and Kyiv. On February 18, following a cabinet session, Fico accused Zelensky of political blackmail and interference in Hungary's election campaign, a news agency reported.
No immediate response from Kyiv was available at the time of publication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment