Vice President Of Tanzania Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2026-02-22 01:01:23
Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Emmanuel John Nchimbi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.

The Peninsula

