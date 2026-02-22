Vice President Of Tanzania Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania H E Emmanuel John Nchimbi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania H E Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.

